Ulster 24 Sharks 21 ratings: Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey lead province to home quarter-final berth in URC play-offs

Ulster have secured a home quarter-final in the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship but they had to do it the hard way, holding off a late Sharks comeback at Ravenhill.

Nick Timoney was man of the match but they also got big performances from Stuart McCloskey and Iain Henderson, with John Cooney notable, too.

Here’s how Adam McKendry rated the display...

Starting XV

Mike Lowry - 7

A smart finish for his try and put his body on the line to stop Fassi when he threatened with one of his big carries. Unfortunately that's what forced him off.

Robert Baloucoune - 7

Kept quiet for long stretches of the game and was shaky under the high ball to start, but gradually grew into the occasion and started Hume's winning score.

James Hume - 7

Did well to keep the much-vaunted Am under wraps and recovered from an early head knock to score the clinching try late in the second half.

Stuart McCloskey - 9

Immense. For someone who wasn't guaranteed to be playing earlier in the week, he didn't look in any way hurt as he turned in a performance that will turn heads.

Ethan McIlroy - 6

An off night for the young winger, who dropped a couple of easy chances that could have led to tries and yet still popped up with a superb offload to send Lowry over.

Billy Burns - 7

Was always probing with the boot and his ability to stretch the Sharks defence was impressive. His kick to pin the visitors back at the end was perfect game management.

John Cooney - 8

Perfect from the tee, with his only penalty of the game being the difference between the two sides. Was much more influential in the second half.

Andrew Warwick - 6

Solid at the scrum for the most part and was fairly resolute in the loose, too. You know he's not the flashiest player out there but he gets the job done.

Rob Herring - 7

Was resolute at the set piece and chipped in a lot in the loose, particularly in defence. Will maybe be a tad disappointed the maul wasn't so potent on this occasion.

Tom O'Toole - 6

One strong carry in midfield but reserved most of his work for without the ball, with his defence in particular helping keep the Sharks out while he was on.

Alan O'Connor - 6

Came up with a couple of nice moments both on attack and defence but wasn't quite as prominent as he sometimes is. Coped with the physicality very well, though.

Iain Henderson - 7

Was rarely noticed in the first half and then burst into life in the second. Started to be everywhere all at once and led by example as Ulster just closed out a tight win.

Marcus Rea - 7

Showed a real edge with ball in hand, as well as backing Timoney up well in the tight exchanges as well. Continues to show why he is deservedly starting at blindside.

Nick Timoney - 9

Tackled everything that moved and came up with four turnovers, all of which were timely and in crucial areas of the pitch. Bullied the Sharks' back row all night.

Duane Vermeulen - 6

Got stuck in when things got a bit heated in the second half but wasn't as prominent in the loose as you'd think he would be in a game like this.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 76 mins) - 5

Not on long enough to make an impact.

Eric O'Sullivan (for Warwick, 56 mins) - 5

Added some grunt in the latter stages.

Gareth Milasinovich (for O'Toole, 56 mins) - 5

Held up the scrum well under pressure.

Kieran Treadwell (for O'Connor, 56 mins) - 6

Forced a big knock-on as the Sharks put pressure on.

Matty Rea (for Vermuelen, 66 mins) - 6

One very crucial turnover as the Sharks countered.

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 79 mins) - 5

On for all of two minutes.

Stewart Moore (for Hume, 31-40 and 72 mins) - 5

Was knocked out of rhythm by coming on twice.

Rob Lyttle (for Lowry, 32 mins) - 7

Came on earlier than expected and did very well.