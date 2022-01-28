Ulster 27 Scarlets 15 ratings: Billy Burns leads from the front as province rack up another bonus point

Ulster finally did enough to grind down a stubborn Scarlets side at Kingspan Stadium as a dominant final quarter saw them over the line with a 27-15 bonus point win.

Fly-half Billy Burns continues to prove the doubters wrong, while No.8 Duane Vermeulen had his best game since joining the province from the back of the scrum.

Adam McKendry gives his verdict on who played well...

Starting XV

Ethan McIlroy - 7

Grew into the game with the wind at his back in the second half, manufactured a break out of nothing and started to find soft shoulders late on in the game

Craig Gilroy - 8

Let's set the tackle issue aside for the time being; in all other facets of the game he was superb, dancing through tackles and was involved in three of the tries

Ben Moxham - 6

Had his moments in attack and showed a fantastic fend in the first half that needs watched again, but still looks a little green when he doesn't have the ball

Angus Curtis - 7

For someone who hasn't played much rugby over the last few years, looks very assured at this level and led the back line well with some big carries

Rob Lyttle - 7

Was very busy and looked for work at every opportunity, coming inside often to find it; still has those lightning quick feet to step off of that he's always had

Billy Burns - 8

Continuing to prove the doubters wrong since the turn of the year, led the line masterfully once again in tricky conditions given the wind; looks confident

Nathan Doak - 7

Not his night off the tee, but his service was still as crisp and quick as it ever is and showed great awareness to be on the shoulder of McIlroy's break

Eric O'Sullivan - 7

Gets involved in the loose so often and has that ability to hold off at least one tackle when he carries the ball; steady as a rock in the scrum, too

John Andrew - 6

Rock solid at the set piece and had a couple of rumbles with ball in hand, but did he perhaps break off a maul that seemed bound for the line in the first half?

Marty Moore - 6

Was surprisingly active for a player that looked to have only lasted eight minutes before going off with a head knock; plenty of key involvements

Alan O'Connor - 7

Busy for the entire 80 minutes and led the lineout as we have become so aware of; has certainly become a leader in Ulster's pack with every passing game

Sam Carter - 7

Got through a fair bit of work in this game and showed good strength to get over the line for his try just when Ulster needed it after the break

Greg Jones - 6

A workmanlike display, made his tackles and had a couple of good bursts too; will be best remembered for a timely intercept to deny a certain try

Marcus Rea - 7

Another who grew into the game as it progressed, especially close to the line he started popping up with some carries that caused the Scarlets some real problems

Duane Vermeulen - 8

His best game in an Ulster jersey yet, although that was to be expected given the quality of opposition; dominated the collision areas and breakdown

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Andrew, 49 mins) - 6

Jack McGrath (for O'Sullivan, 64 mins) - 5

Gareth Milasinovich (for Moore, 8-21, 54 mins) - 7

Mick Kearney (for Carter, 54 mins) - 6

David McCann (for Jones, 54 mins) - 7

David Shanahan (for Doak, 71 mins) - 5

Ian Madigan (for Burns, 69 mins) - 5

Aaron Sexton (for McIlroy, 77 mins) - 5

SCARLETS

I Nicholas; T Rogers (St Evans 28), T Morgan, S Hughes, R Conbeer; D Jones (S Costelow 70), D Blacker (K Hardy 52); S Thomas (K Mathias 55), D Hughes (Ma Jones 63), S Lee (J Sebastian 55); S Lousi, Mo Jones (J Helps 37); S Kalamafoni, Sh Evans, C Tuipulotu (A Shingler 45).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)