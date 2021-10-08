Ulster 28-8 Benetton ratings: Nathan Doak's star continues to shine as Rob Herring marks 200th cap with big display

Ulster’s Rob Herring leads the team out on the occasion of his 200th appearance for Ulster Rugby (©INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

Ulster continued their perfect start to the United Rugby Championship campaign as they picked up a third straight bonus point win with their 28-8 success over Benetton at Kingspan Stadium.

Nathan Doak played a starring role with two tries in the win, while Rob Herring was impressive on his 200th appearance for the province as he grabbed a try for Dan McFarland's side as well.

Adam McKendry gives his verdict on how each player did at Kingspan Stadium...

Starting XV

Will Addison - 7

Tried to impact the game running from deep but Benetton had him very well marshalled all night and limited his effectiveness. Showed some good range with the boot, though.

Craig Gilroy - 7

The steal from the hands of Rhyno Smith for his try was sensational, and he had some nice touches with ball in hand throughout the night. Will be disappointed with his tackle for Benetton's try.

James Hume - 6

Was unfair to be the man to be sin binned because of the team's discipline but that's how it goes sometimes. Defensively resolute as always, perhaps disappointed not to see more of the ball.

Stewart Moore - 7

Ran a lot of good lines off Doak, benefitting from some good positive play from the scrum-half, and made some noticeable hits in defence. Put his hand up on this occasion for more time.

Ethan McIlroy - 6

Started well with a great aerial take but faded into the background a little. Nobody was getting down his wing, though, which is a testament to how well he has settled in this back line.

Billy Burns - 7

Under pressure, managed to get a great crossfield kick away to find Craig Gilroy for his score, but seemed to be struggling with injury all night and was withdrawn at half-time.

Nathan Doak - 8

His cult status only continues to grow. Looks so solid and assured at the rucks and offered speedy service all night. That's not even mentioning his two well-taken and important scores.

Andrew Warwick - n/a

Only lasted 84 seconds before having to be withdrawn for dislocating his finger in a ruck. Made one positive tackle, so did everything right in the brief time he was on!

Rob Herring - 8

Not a vote for the occasion, the Ireland hooker was excellent, popping up as a link man in the attack and tackling and jackalling in defence. Fully deserved his try on his big night.

Tom O’Toole - 6

Perhaps not the performance he would have wanted in the loose as he failed to really make an impact with ball in hand, but solid at the scrum and tackled like a trojan.

Alan O’Connor - 6

The lineout was solid all night, largely due to the impact of the lock, and he was his usual self as the engine of the scrum, carrying and tackling efficiently in ensuring the win went their way.

Sam Carter - 6

An industrious night for Carter, who was a bit more prominent in the carry than usual and got about a fair bit of work at the breakdown too. Will be happy with his efforts.

Matty Rea - 6

A solid outing for the flanker, who buzzed around the pitch and made himself a nuisance, particularly in defence. Combined well with Timoney and McCann in a well balanced back row.

Nick Timoney - 7

He's had more prominent outings but still came up with some big moments in the victory, including a couple of big carries towards the line. Hasn't hurt his Ireland prospects.

David McCann - 7

Ran a superb support line for Doak's score and was generally forceful in the tackle. This is surely more like what Ulster will want to see from him going forward.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Herring, 70 mins) - 6

Callum Reid (for Warwick, 2 mins) - 5

Ross Kane (for O'Toole, 55 mins) - 6

Mick Kearney (for Carter, 51 mins) - 6

Sean Reidy (for McCann, 65 mins) - 6

David Shanahan (for Doak, 80 mins) - 5

Mike Lowry (for Burns, 40 mins) - 6

Ben Moxham (for McIlroy, 79 mins) - 5