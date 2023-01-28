Ulster 35 DHL Stormers 5 ratings: Jeff Toomaga-Allen leads the way as province soar to bonus point win
Ulster have back-to-back wins on the board for the first time since November as they swept aside an understrength DHL Stormers side 35-5 at Ravenhill on Friday night.
It was another impressive display from former All Blacks prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen as he continues his good form, while the backs all had solid performances.
Michael Sadlier hands out his ratings...
Starting XV
Michael Lowry – 8
Looked sharp in the early exchanges and was Ulster’s most prominent player throughout. Thoroughly deserved his try on an impressive showing.
Rob Lyttle – 6
Had a few darting runs but didn’t really get the space he would have wanted to make more of an impact. Made way for McIlroy.
James Hume – 8
Looked sharper than in recent games and a useful assist for Toomaga-Allen. As the game wore on his confidence grew and he found space.
Stewart Moore – 8
Nice break off Burns and an assist for Moxham, this was a performance full of power and pace. Really impressed back in the midfield.
Ben Moxham – 8
Enjoyed racing over for Ulster’s second try and also a try-saving tackle in the opening half. A few strong runs too in what followed.
Billy Burns – 7
He managed to knock on in a promising move but quickly recovered and provided some neat touches as Ulster swept their way to victory.
Nathan Doak – 8
He looked eager for work and bagged the first try of the night. Kept driving Ulster forward throughout and landed all four conversions.
Eric O’Sullivan – 7
Some useful carries and support work as well as tackles. Held up fine in the scrums. Had a really solid game ahead of the break.
Tom Stewart – 7
Got over early but it was ruled out and unusually didn’t manage to claim a touchdown. Still, he was his usual busy self in attack and defence.
Jeff Toomaga-Allen – 8
A decent tackle on Du Plessis and a first try with a pre-score celebration too. Another promising showing for the former All Black.
Alan O’Connor – 7
Carried strongly for Doak’s score and a bit of a tangle with Nel, but just kept battling on and will now enjoy his well deserved break.
Sam Carter – 7
Good involvements for Moxham try and generally had a strong outing during the 52 minutes he was in action with carries and tackles.
Harry Sheridan – 6
Penalised early doors but a good drive for Doak’s try. After that knuckled down and produced some notable work when having to put blue shirts down.
Nick Timoney – 7
Drove over right at the end of the first half for an important try though was fortunate to be awarded it. Kept it going right until the end.
Duane Vermeulen – 7
His match up with Roos was a non-event as the latter left early. Won an important turnover and kept cajoling his team-mates throughout.
Replacements
John Andrew (for Stewart, 52 mins) – 6
Rory Sutherland (for O’Sullivan, 54 mins) – 7
Andy Warwick (for Toomaga-Allen, 64 mins) – 6
Kieran Treadwell (for Carter, 52 mins) – 6
Jordi Murphy (for Sheridan, 54 mins) – 6
John Cooney (for Doak, 52 mins) – 6
Ian Madigan (for Burns, 71 mins) – 5
Ethan McIlroy (for Lyttle, 58 mins) – 5