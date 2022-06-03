Ulster 36 Munster 17 ratings: James Hume outstanding at Ravenhill as province ease to last four place

Ulster centre James Hume wriggles over for a try in their URC quarter-final win over Munster (INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

Ulster breezed into the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship as they scythed Munster apart at Ravenhill as five tries led to a 36-17 victory over their rivals.

James Hume had a near-perfect game in the centre, with Stuart McCloskey having another barnstorming outing of his own, while there were big performances across the pitch for the province.

Michael Sadlier hands out his scores…

Starting XV

Stewart Moore – 8

Had hardly been involved before grabbing his try and then claiming a second. Also produced some good defensive shots when needed and was so sound at 15.

Rob Baloucoune – 8

Secured a vital turnover on Carbery and then made a vital run for Moore’s score. Then there was that monster run and great leg drive in the second half.

James Hume – 10

Nice pass to Baloucoune and supplied Cooney as well as also being heavily involved for both Moore’s first and second. Then there was the break and assist for Timoney. Superb.

Stuart McCloskey – 9

He was heavily involved and an important rip on Josh Wycherley. Overall, though, he made ground and was an excellent foil for Hume. Some errors but still immense.

Ethan McIlroy – 8

As with a previous score for Lowry, his inside pass supplied Moore for his first. Was a constant threat with ball in hand and nearly ran in an intercept at the end.

Billy Burns – 8

Nailed a lovely penalty to the corner and a lovely assist for Hume’s score. Managed the game with aplomb and even threw himself at Coombes for the disallowed score.

John Cooney – 7

Ulster cap number 100 and got that early try. Also managed a vital ‘save’. He was charged down though luckily Coombes had his try ruled out. Picked up a knock.

Andrew Warwick – 6

Early pressure put on his opposite number but left the action shortly after Jean Kleyn’s score when he may have picked up the knock which ended his game, which is the only reason his score wasn’t higher.

Rob Herring – 7

Two strong carries as Ulster upped the ante towards the end of the opening half and helped keep his line intact in the second half. His physicality was in evidence.

Tom O’Toole – 7

Pulled off a last-ditch tackle on Archer when it was needed and when other hits were needed, he was there. Carried strongly and scrummed well too.

Alan O’Connor – 7

The URC’s Tackle Machine got down to work in his usual no-nonsense manner. Won quite a few lineouts to spark attacks and was there to carry and tackle with energy.

Iain Henderson – 8

A great carry helped carve out Moore’s second and covered superbly to protect his line. Won an important turnover in the second half and was doing the same at the end.

Marcus Rea – 7

Did well with a decent carry off slow ball and was visible defensively too when the heat was on. Would probably have liked more carrying but did his job.

Nick Timoney – 8

Perhaps a bit quieter than usual in the opening half but exploded into the game with his 42nd minute try. Munster couldn’t live with his strength and pace.

Duane Vermeulen – 7

A useful lineout target on a number of occasions and carried when necessary, contributing considerably to the graft involved in this victory.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Herring, 62 mins) – 6

Busy defensively

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 18 mins) – 7

Did well and a big shift

Gareth Milasinovich (for O’Toole, 74 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough to rate

Kieran Treadwell (for O’Connor, 65 mins) – 7

Needed energy and brought it

Matty Rea (for Vermeulen, 71 mins) – 6

A few decent carries

Nathan Doak (for Cooney, 57 mins) – 7

Nice speed of pass as usual

Ian Madigan (for Burns, 67 mins) – 6

Put in a few hits

Ben Moxham (for McIlroy, 79 mins) – n/a

Not on long enough