Ulster 36 Zebre Parma 15 ratings: Tom Stewart leads the way with two-try performance against Italians

Tom Stewart grabbed two tries in last night’s big victory for Ulster

Ulster roared back into action in the United Rugby Championship with a comfortable six-try bonus-point win over Zebre Parma in front of a packed out Ravenhill on Friday night.

Young hooker Tom Stewart continues to look like a very promising prospect in the front row, but who else stood out against the Italian side in Belfast?

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict...

Starting XV

Stewart Moore – 7

Took his try really well stepping the defence with Stockdale free outside him. Had a go at scrum-half too when Doak was off and came close to another try.

Ethan McIlroy – 6

Great take from a high ball and some useful involvements followed though he was probably a bit too quiet as the game progressed towards victory.

James Hume – 6

An assist for Matty Rea and made a great ‘save’ when Ulster were in trouble early in the second half. However, this is still not vintage Hume at this stage.

Luke Marshall – 5

There were some early issues at the breakdown and made a strong second half carry but, ultimately, he was rather quiet and was replaced by Angus Curtis.

Jacob Stockdale – 5

Cleaned Gesi and escaped censure and then missed Pani for Zebre’s try which wasn’t a good look. Good hit on Gesi though before departing late on.

Jake Flannery – 5

On debut, one of this term’s new arrivals would have wanted an easier ride in the opening half. Unfortunately, there were too many missed touches for comfort.

Nathan Doak – 6

Mostly seen putting boot to ball in the first half whether for touch or from the tee and then shipped Ulster’s second yellow card. Frustrated with his kicking he moved to out-half.

Callum Reid – 6

Was held short of the line before bagging Ulster’s third try and went about his work with some gusto before naturally flagging and being replaced by Warwick.

Tom Stewart – 7

Claimed the first try from round the front of a maul and then got over again, unsurprisingly from another maul in the second half. Busy and energetic throughout.

Marty Moore – 7

Great hands Matty Rea’s try and put in a considerable shift with tackling and providing some grunt for Reid’s score. Didn’t return after half-time.

Cormac Izuchukwu – 6

The lock was muscular and energetic, there was a neat piece of maul defence but was then taken off for the returning Iain Henderson in the second half.

Sam Carter – 5

Lineout target early on and then a bit of a silly yellow card for blocking which resulted in a Zebre try. Stayed the distance though as Ulster took the five points.

Matty Rea – 6

Great run earned him a score but there were some penalties which looked a bit ugly. As usual worked hard alongside his brother but came off for McCann.

Marcus Rea – 6

Secured a very useful turnover in his own 22 and then popped up to do the same in the second half in Zebre territory. Likely wanted more prominence going forward.

Duane Vermeulen – 6

The skipper on the night had an early barrelling run and was involved for Stewart Moore’s score but, again, it all ended more quietly than anticipated.

Replacements

John Andrew (for Stewart, 61mins) – 6

One try and nearly two

Andy Warwick (for Reid, 61mins) – 6

Several big tackles made

Jeff Toomaga-Allen (for M Moore, 40mins) – 5

Looked up for action but left injured

Iain Henderson (for Izuchukwu, 52mins) – 6

At last he’s back and made a charge-down

David McCann (for Matty Rea, 55mins) – 6

Made a few big tackles

Michael McDonald (for Flannery, 61mins) – 6

Not a lot of useful action

Angus Curtis (for Marshall, 64mins) – 5

Emptied in one huge tackle

Ben Moxham (for Stockdale, 77mins) – n/a

Not on long enough