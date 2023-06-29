Ulster Academy’s first year players should be inspired by senior pair’s success, says Gavin Hogg

Ulster Academy manager Gavin Hogg has urged their fresh intake of talent to look to the likes of Tom Stewart and Harry Sheridan for inspiration after the province added 11 new players to their underage set-up.

Ahead of the new season, Ulster have revealed that they have almost overhauled their youth stocks, with over half of their 18-strong Academy squad consisting of first year additions.

Eight of the new arrivals are in the pack, with the stand-out being lock Charlie Irvine, the former Wallace High pupil who is currently representing Ireland Under-20s in the World Championships in South Africa.

Also joining are the last two winning captains of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup joining in prop Jacob Boyd (prop, RBAI, 2023) and Josh Stevens (back row, Methodist College, 2022), while another Schools’ Cup captain is also among the intake in the form of back row Tom Brigg, who led Blackrock College to the Final of the Leinster Senior Schools’ Cup this year.

Prop Cameron Doak, son of former Ulster player and coach Neil and the brother of current Ulster scrum-half Nathan, is also included and is one of four players alongside prop Jack Boal, hooker Zac Solomon and winger Ethan Graham who have experience with Ulster ‘A’.

Boal, Boyd, Brigg, Graham, Solomon and Stevens all have experience at Irish Under-19s level, as do fellow Academy additions Lukas Kenny and Ben McFarlane, who both play in the back three after stand-out schools careers at Campbell College and Methodist College respectively.

The final addition is another hooker, Henry Walker, who joins from Hartpury College and led them to their national title last season. The English-born front rower also has experience with Saracens Under-18s and has been capped by Ireland Under-18s Clubs and Schools.

With plenty of talent to work with, Hogg is excited to see what the new players are capable of, and has urged them to look at the examples of Stewart and Sheridan as to what they can achieve with the province.

Hooker Stewart, having finished his breakthrough season as the United Rugby Championship’s top try scorer, is currently in Ireland camp trying to earn a place in Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad, while Sheridan announced himself as a crucial member of the senior squad after his debut against La Rochelle back in January.

“We are delighted to welcome the new intake of talent into the Academy,” said Hogg.

"The 11 players joining have already shown their promise, and we look forward to developing each of these players further, alongside the seven players who will progress to Year 2 and 3 of our Academy programme.

"The Ulster Rugby Player Pathway has shown that we can produce top-quality talent and nurture them to ensure they are ready for the senior men’s side.

“Our Academy players can look to the example of Tom Stewart and Harry Sheridan, who both made the step up from playing in the Academy to playing senior men’s rugby this season, showcasing the opportunities are there for young players.

“I would like to thank all the coaches across our domestic club and school game in the province that have played major roles in helping to develop these young men to the Academy level.

“Each player can be excited to start their Academy journey with the support of Academy staff, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland and senior support staff, as they continue to progress their encouraging careers in rugby.”

Ulster Academy squad

Year 1: Jack Boal (prop), Jacob Boyd (prop), Tom Brigg (back row), Cameron Doak (prop), Ethan Graham (back three), Charlie Irvine (lock), Lukas Kenny (back three), Ben McFarlane (back three), Zac Solomon (hooker), Josh Stevens (back row), Henry Walker (hooker)

Year 2: Joe Hopes (lock), Lorcan McLaughlin (back row), James McNabney (back row), Rory Telfer (back three), Scott Wilson (prop)

Year 3: James Humphreys (fly half), George Saunderson (prop)