Ulster ace Bradley Roberts set for shock Wales debut after being named on bench for Test with Springboks

International rugby

Ulster will have two players at the Principality Stadium tomorrow as Wales and South Africa go head-to-head in their eagerly-awaited autumn Test.

One is hooker Bradley Roberts, who looks set to make his shock international bow for Wales from the bench and will be going up against his fellow countrymen including new signing Duane Vermeulen, who is scheduled to arrive at the Kingspan after this month’s Test window.

Following last week’s surprise call-up to Wayne Pivac’s squad, to provide cover in the wake of a number of injuries being shipped in the Wales squad, Roberts is now on the cusp of becoming a Test player and against the world champions as well.

His rise to this point has been extremely rapid having only made his debut with Ulster last November after being brought in to train with Dan McFarland’s side from AIL Division 2A side Rainey Old Boys due to an injury crisis at the Kingspan.

In that regard there is a parallel with how Roberts now looks poised to move to the next level as injuries to Ken Owens and Elliot Dee resulted in Pivac making what was an entirely unexpected call for the Ulster player last week.

With it being understood that the former Sharks U19 player would be remaining with the Welsh squad throughout their autumn window, it seemed almost inevitable that he would feature at some point during their four-Test schedule.

Quite what all this will mean for the 25-year-old’s future at Ulster is, as yet, unclear, though with the Durban native having signed a one-year deal at the province last April after several eye-catching performances, it would seem logical that he may now be seeking, or being offered, further opportunities across the Irish Sea.

Roberts qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandmother and previously spent time playing for north Welsh club RGC before joining up with Rainey.

The South African has featured 10 times for Ulster and has been back-up to Rob Herring since making his first start for the province in this season’s opening URC game.

Meanwhile, in terms of Ireland selection, Iain Henderson is Ulster’s sole representative in Andy Farrell’s 23-man squad to face Japan tomorrow but is having to take his place on the bench while Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan are the starting locks.

Hooker Rob Herring is a surprise omission as Farrell has picked Ronan Kelleher to start with uncapped Dan Sheehan as back-up, though the Ulsterman may yet be involved in next weekend’s meeting with the All Blacks.

The Irish coach has also resisted bringing Robert Baloucoune into the match day squad and has gone for Andrew Conway and James Lowe on his wings with Keith Earls at No.23.

Centres Stuart McCloskey and James Hume, prop Tom O’Toole and flanker Nick Timoney have also not been included and must now be looking to the final Test, against Argentina, as their most likely opportunity.