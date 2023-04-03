Ulster ace Jordi Murphy confirms his retirement at this season’s end

Rugby

Ulster’s Jordi Murphy has stated he will retire at the end of the season — © INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Jordi Murphy has announced that he will see this season out at Ulster before retiring from the game.

The back-rower, who turns 32 later this month, has decided to bring the curtain down on a stellar career that brought him his breakthrough at home province Leinster and also led to 30 caps for Ireland.

Murphy was a Grand Slam winner in 2018, and prior to that was in the Irish side which defeated the All Blacks for the first time in the Chicago Test of 2015.

He was subsequently in the selection panels when Ireland won a Test series in Australia on the summer tour of 2018 before going on to defeat New Zealand for the first time on home soil. He won his last Ireland cap at the World Cup in 2019.

The former Blackrock College pupil joined Ulster in 2018 and had featured regularly before missing most of last season due to injury. This campaign has, so far, only seen him involved in match-day squads eight times.

Announcing his impending departure from the game, Murphy said: “I feel that the time is right (to retire) and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

Thanking his wife Laura, his parents, and all those who have supported him, Murphy added: “The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never even dreamed of having.

“To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I will always cherish.

“To have represented my country will always be one of the highlights of my life.”