Ulster and EPCR to undertake review into process that led to La Rochelle clash being switched to Aviva Stadium

Ulster Rugby's Tom Stewart (centre, red cap) is tackled during their Heineken Champions Cup match against La Rochlle at the Aviva Stadium

Ulster and European Professional Club Rugby will “carry out a full review” into the decision-making process that saw the province’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle moved to the Aviva Stadium.

The province were due to face Ronan O’Gara’s defending European champions at Ravenhill on Saturday evening, however EPCR’s “concerns over the safety of the playing surface” saw the game moved behind closed doors in Dublin.

Freezing temperatures and small flurries of snow throughout the week had left the Ravenhill pitch unplayable at the time of a 2pm pitch inspection by match referee Luke Pearce on Friday afternoon.

That was a call that was widely criticised by figures within Ulster, with chief executive Jonny Petrie taking to Twitter on Saturday morning to declare the pitch playable, while head coach Dan McFarland called it the wrong decision in interviews both pre- and post-match at the Aviva Stadium.

McFarland also levelled criticism at EPCR’s decision to allow a “large official delegation” of La Rochelle fans who had travelled over with the team to attend the game, which the visitors won 36-29, despite no home fans being allowed to enter the stadium, although Petrie revealed on Twitter that Ulster "would be subject to legal action for compensation if they weren't permitted entry".

Petrie also claimed that the province had suggested a 10am pitch inspection on Saturday morning to determine if the playing surface was capable of hosting the game, an option that was dismissed by EPCR, as was the possibility of pushing kick-off back by 24 hours.

It appears that Ulster are set to lose out on around £700,000 once they refund all ticket holders for the game, while Sunday Life Sport revealed the province could be fined further for not being able to switch the game to their designated secondary venue, the RDS Arena, instead.

In a statement released by EPCR, the governing body wrote: "The investigation is proceeding under the terms of the 2022/23 EPCR Disciplinary Rules, and Ulster Rugby have been requested to co-operate fully."

In a statement to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, Ulster said: "The team's focus is now firmly on preparing for next weekend's URC fixture against Connacht, so we will not be making any further comment at this time."