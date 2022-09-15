Ulster and rest of provinces must look at big picture when it comes to Emerging Ireland tour: Simon Easterby

Rugby

Ulster will have to do without Robert Baloucoune

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby says he understands the provinces’ frustration around the timing of the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour, but believes it is important to take stock of the bigger picture.

Tensions have been simmering within the provinces, who’ve to plan without several players for the start of the URC season.

Ulster, for example, will be missing two wingers in Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy, while Dan McFarland must also do without two of his scrum-halves, Nathan Doak and Michael McDonald.

Easterby, who’ll lead the side in place of Andy Farrell, feels the games in Bloemfontein against the Griquas (Sept 30), Pumas (Oct 5) and Cheetahs (Oct 9) will stand to the 35 players selected.

“Yeah, for sure,” Easterby said when asked if he could understand why the provincial sides were annoyed. “There have been plenty of conversations between Andy and the head coaches of each province around selection.

“I can sympathise with what they’re (provinces) doing. There is the bigger picture that we are looking at and hopefully the players will get the benefit when they go back into their provinces.”