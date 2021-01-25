Ulster announce four contract extensions as Dan McFarland organises squad for future campaign

Four Ulster players have committed their immediate futures to the province as the contract situations begins to come to its resolution.

As the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on Irish Rugby, contract negotiations were delayed but Ulster have now confirmed the young wing duo Robert Baloucoune and Aaron Sexton have signed new deals lasting until 2023 along with Alan O'Connor and Luke Marshall.

Baloucoune is currently nearing his return from a long-term injury and has now put pen to paper on a new two-year extension, lasting until 2023.

“Rob has been in sensational form for us and has proven himself to be a prolific try-scorer as well as a superb defender," said coach Dan McFarland. "He’s been unlucky with injury this season, but he is not far off making his return which we’re all looking forward to.”

Academy prospect Sexton, who made headlines with his rapid underage sprinting career before throwing his lot in with Ulster Rugby, will spend one year as a Development player, before being upgraded to a Senior Professional contract for the following season.

“Aaron has put in some really encouraging performances for Ulster in recent Inter-provincial ‘A’ games and IRFU Academy Sevens tournaments by demonstrating his next level speed and try-scoring ability," said McFarland. "He earned himself an opportunity at senior level against Edinburgh, which we hope is the first of many senior appearances for Aaron in the future.”

Ballymena-born, Luke Marshall, who has made 144 appearances for Ulster to date, is also set to remain at Kingspan Stadium.

“I am happy to be staying on with Ulster as I feel we are building towards something special – especially with such an exciting young squad," he said. "It is a privilege to continue to represent my home province – and since my wife gave birth to our son three months ago, I am hopeful that he will be able to come and watch me play at Kingspan Stadium in the next couple of years.”

Lock, Alan O’Connor, who captained the province in the landmark win over Connacht at the Sportsground in December, is also staying put and said: "I’m really looking forward to continuing this journey with a great group of lads - it’s been a great experience so far. We, as a team, have grown so much over the last couple of years and we will keep growing and improving - to be part of that is very exciting.”