Ulster are a better side than error-strewn Leinster performance would suggest, insists Dan McFarland

Charlie Ngatai of Leinster knocks the ball from the grasp of Aaron Sexton of Ulster to prevent a try during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Leinster (David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

Ulster’s Dan McFarland maintained his side are a better one than they showed against Leinster on Friday night as the head coach was left to rue an error-strewn opening hour that brought about their first defeat of the season.

In horrendous conditions at Ravenhill, this early-season inter-pro saw the visitors leading 20-3 before the northern province fought back to at least claim a losing bonus-point, but this was a game that Ulster will know featured far too many malfunctions to deserve any greater return.

A back-pedalling scrum and handling errors is never a prosperous combination, with Leinster using their advantage at the set-piece to secure their 17-3 half-time advantage, and McFarland was left to beamon the avoidable errors that gave Leo Cullen's side access.

"I think in the first-half we obviously got caught on the hop a couple of times," he said. "Giving away a couple of penalties that ceded field position, two off a scrum, one off a ruck, that led to two tries and a penalty that were totally avoidable situations.

"To give them the access and then cede those tries easily like that was disappointing."

As the rain pelted down for huge chunks of the game, Ulster perhaps tried to play too much, with the resulting knock-ons causing real problems, while Leinster's second score came when the hosts were turned over having taken a line-out quickly.

"That was a big mistake that might come off against some sides but, on the balance of probability, not against Leinster. And it didn't," McFarland added.

"I wouldn't put that under the heading of playing rugby, there might have been an opportunity to clear lines if we played it quickly but it clearly wasn't there and it ended up in a costly try to them.

"There were occasions in the first-half when it felt like we could have controlled the pitch better in terms of our decision-making. There were also times when we chased hard and put pressure on them but they didn't make many mistakes and we did."

McFarland, though, was not blaming the conditions and said there were issues to be addressed before next week's hosting of Ospreys in Round Four.

"Conditions were obviously difficult and that third quarter was a ding-dong aerial battle," he concluded. "The ball was squirting everywhere and we couldn't seem to get a grip on that either, which was disappointing for us.

"They're a good team but I feel we're better than the performance that we put in tonight.

"They came up and showed an intensity in every moment of the game and we lost a few of those battles, collisions-wise, set-piece-wise, skills-wise.

"There are a couple of things that we'll have to address."