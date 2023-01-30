Ulster are back from the brink and looking up with Dan McFarland’s men in a much healthier state going into Six Nations break
United Rugby Championship
Belfast Telegraph
Ahead of a two-week break for the Six Nations, Ulster signed off this frequently trying 10-week block with victory over the Stormers at Ravenhill on Friday night. The five-try win, which finished 35-5 to the hosts, lifted Dan McFarland’s men back into third in the table and just two points off the coveted second spot in the standings.