Ulster are devoid of confidence and need to get key players back in the squad, says former flanker Stephen Ferris

Ulster Rugby players appear dejected after conceding a try to La Rochelle at the weekend

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions flanker Stephen Ferris believes his old side need to get key men back on song if they are to end their losing streak against Connacht on Friday night.

Ulster make the trip to the Sportsground off the back of three consecutive losses, the latter two in Champions Cup competition after massive disruption ahead of both games.

The northern province saw their flight cancelled ahead of the 39-0 defeat to Sale before the visit of the European champions La Rochelle to Ravenhill was moved to Dublin less than 24 hours before the game.

Ferris sees a lack of confidence as key to the slide, despite fighting back to claim two bonus points in defeat last week.

“Ulster seem like they’re in a hole,” he said.

“We talked about the second-half fight back and how good it was, but I’ve been in the same position as La Rochelle when you’re smashing a team.

“You switch off mentally, you switch off physically. You could see in the scrums they were just leaning in, more or less having a rest.

“I know Ronan O’Gara in the stands was very disappointed they didn’t come away with five points but at the same time his team were already on the bus at half-time.

“If the game had got nip and tuck, La Rochelle would have gone up another couple gears and blown Ulster away.

“Ulster are a side devoid of confidence, their self-esteem has taken a hit, there’s been questions over the coaching staff, one of those being Jonny Bell, who has only just been brought in, because they’ve leaked so many points.

“After a 39-point drumming, all the questions were asked of the defence and Jonny Bell but look at the other side, they scored no points, there wasn’t a peep about Dan Soper, or the skills coaches, when they created absolutely nothing.

Stephen Ferris has called Ulster a side devoid of confidence

“It’s been a disappointing number of weeks.

“Folding like a deckchair against Leinster has certainly had an effect on the team but there are a lot of players for Ulster that aren’t in form. It’s such an important time of the year to be in form.

“Ulster got off to a flier, everyone’s buzzing, a few guys coming back from injury, but now those guys are struggling for form. I would say it’s much of a wider problem at Ulster Rugby.

“They need to get the best out of their players and they haven’t been able to do that.”

Ferris, who will watch the Connacht game in his role as a Viaplay pundit, does not see a better result ahead this weekend.

“I’m worried about this Connacht game,” he added. “I’m worried. Why? Because we haven’t played well. We’re shipping a lot of points, physically we don’t look quite there.

“The next two weeks, Munster are starting to get their act together and that game in Belfast on 1st of January could be a real humdinger.

“If they lose to Connacht and lose to Munster you’re talking about peoples’ jobs being on the line, that’s where it gets to very quickly.

“We all know pro sport can change in an instant. It’s concerning.

“Connacht are going to be fired up. They’ve a half-decent pack. They pushed Munster around at home and away. It’ll be an intriguing battle.”

When pressed for a prediction, Ferris saw only one winner at the Sportsground.

“A Connacht win,” he said. “The chips are down at Ulster, will they come out fighting? Who is going to be fit? Will Billy Burns play? Is Nathan Doak going to play at out-half?

“They seem to be struggling for options. Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey, that combination didn’t work brilliantly against La Rochelle.

“I’ve played at the Sportsground, I’ve played at the Sportsground around Christmas. They’re off the back of good results in Europe.

“It just feels that Connacht are in a much better place in terms of confidence and where they currently find themselves.

“I think it’ll be a home win and more misery to be heaped onto the pile that keeps getting bigger at Ulster.”