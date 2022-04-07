Ulster are more than capable of doing the business in Toulouse just like we did, believes Louis Ludik

Sandwiched: Louis Ludik is tackled by Toby Flood and Thierry Dusautoir when Ulster met Toulouse in 2015. Credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

He’s between business meetings, but Louis Ludik still makes time for his previous career and those seven years on Ulster’s books.

In fact, it’s coming up on a year since the South African officially announced his enforced retirement from the game, so it seems an appropriate time for reflection as well as bringing some insight into how Ulster might fare in Saturday’s first-leg last-16 Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse.

Ludik’s situation is a familiar one to recently retired professionals. He doesn’t miss the training, or the knocks, but there is still that gnawing desire to taste the big occasion again.

“It’s a difficult one,” says the 35-year-old over how he now feels after departing the scene.

“Playing, say, Toulouse, Clermont or Leinster, those are massive occasions when there is so much on the line and the build-up to them is special.

“And then hopefully it all ends up with a win on the day and it’s especially good if it’s at home.

“Those days are hard to explain, you probably never experience that feeling ever again, and those are the things I do miss.

“I’m fortunate enough to have the business and we are so flat-out too,” he adds, in terms of not having too much time to think about being out of the pro game, “but I miss those big games, they are something very special.”

That neatly leads Ludik back to December 2015 and the, so far, only time the province have departed Toulouse with a victory.

“I remember it really well,” states Ludik, who played 112 times for Ulster and, when not running spicy meat business ‘Hellbent’ with former Ulster player Schalk van der Merwe, has stayed involved in the game by coaching at Instonians.

These were the back-to-back pool ties and Ulster had previously demolished the French side 38-0 prior to turning up at Stade Ernest Wallon nine days later.

This time it was a much closer affair but, even so, Ulster prevailed 25-23 thanks to tries from Ruan Pienaar, Andrew Trimble and Luke Marshall.

And though this was by no means the first time the province had conquered on French soil – wins at Castres and Montpellier had been achieved in previous seasons, while a victory at Oyannax was imminent – to triumph at the then four-times European champions Toulouse was still huge.

“I personally didn’t have the best game,” he recalls of wearing the No.15 jersey that day, “and I wasn’t involved that much, but I remember the team played incredibly well and defended well.

“We scored some good tries too, but it is very special winning away and especially in France.

“You don’t get to do it too often, so when it comes around it’s very cool,” Ludik explains of a European campaign which ended with Ulster coming close but still failing to make the last eight.

“(Toulouse) always had these huge forwards and we had to stretch them.

“That suited our game back then as we had a lot of quick players, so it was a case of moving them around.”

That could well feature in Ulster’s plan for this weekend and, though the now five-times European champions, and current holders, will be considerably bolstered by world class running talents such as Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, the visitors will want to keep the tempo up as it is the, unusual, aggregate scoreline which will determine who progresses from the last-16.

“The recent trip to South Africa, though they didn’t win, will have been hugely helpful for pulling this Ulster squad tighter together and just being more accustomed to being away from home,” says Ludik.

“This task is, of course, going to be very tough and the squad have only just returned from South Africa, but playing in Europe makes a difference.

“Guys will have a mental switch for Europe and will find that extra bit of energy.”

It also helps that Ulster have already won in the pool stages at Clermont, as well as Northampton Saints, while the rare victory at Leinster in the URC is another mental barrier which has been overcome.

Ludik believes this squad’s mix of experience and youth is a perfect blend to make further inroads in Europe.

Current players Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Alan O’Connor, Craig Gilroy and Andy Warwick were all present when Ulster turned over Toulouse seven years ago.

“It still helps massively with having those experienced guys around as that’s what it takes to win away,” Ludik says.

“But the younger guys know what they’re doing and the way they’re playing with such enthusiasm is really good to see.”

On that basis, Ludik is confident that Ulster can do a job over in France and return to Ravenhill in a good place to make it through to the quarter-finals.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Ulster,” Ludik points out, “but the guys are in pretty good form and it’s a great match-up.”

He’d love to be part of it but, these days, he’s got a business to run and the meetings just keep coming.