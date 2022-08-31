Ulster are not dwelling on last season’s URC disappointment ahead of new campaign, claims flanker Jordi Murphy

Ulster flanker Jordi Murphy claims that the team haven’t mentioned last season’s United Rugby Championship Semi-Final heartbreak as they look to reset and go again for the new campaign.

The province saw a promising season come to a gut-wrenching end as they led for the majority of their last-four tie against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town, only for a try from Warrick Gelant deep into added time and Manie Libbok's conversion to snatch it away from them.

That kind of a defeat leaves mental scars on a team, particularly one like Ulster who are still very young in their development, and it brought their season to a shuddering halt when they potentially had a home Final in their grasp.

And as they return to action on Friday night with a preseason friendly against the Exeter Chiefs at Ravenhill, Murphy insists it’s not something that’s hanging over them as they try to improve this season.

“You take all the learnings you can from it. It hasn't really been in our mind, it hasn't been talked about in meetings or anything. What's the point? It's done now, we can't be holding onto that too much,” says the former Leinster back row.

"The season didn't go as we planned or hoped. We hoped to win trophies and it wasn't enough, so you've got to move on and try and take a few lessons and go one better this year.”

It wasn’t the season Murphy wanted either. The former Ireland international came into the season with a niggle from the previous campaign and then a string of injuries meant he would only play a small handful of games.

After the highs of playing so well at the tail end of the 2020/21 season, it was not the year the 31-year-old had dreamed of having and he had to watch from the sidelines as Marcus Rea made the blindside jersey his own and Springbok No.8 Duane Vermeulen arrived at Ravenhill.

But as he enters his fifth season with his adopted province, Murphy says he is feeling good and ready to challenge for more game time again.

"Personally, I'm feeling really good at the moment. Last year I had my fair share of injuries, so worked hard in our time off to make sure I was in the best shape possible,” he explains.

"For the moment, touch wood, I'm still pieced together and long may that continue. I'm enjoying being out there with the lads.”

He’ll get a run-out in the first friendly when the Chiefs arrive in Belfast, with Ulster set to rotate their squad throughout their two games against the former European champions and then heading into next week’s second game against the Glasgow Warriors.

Murphy is excited to get back in action again and hopes they can show some of the things they’ve been trying to tweak heading into the new season in a bid to finally end that elusive wait for silverware.

“The mood's been really good. We've been at it six or seven weeks, so it's been a tough preseason. There's a mixture of looking forward now to actual games, but it'll be exciting to see what we can put out there after things we've been working on in the off-season,” adds the Dubliner.

“Preseason games, I've played plenty of them. You never feel 100 per cent but that's probably the way you want to be. You want to make sure the lungs are burning and so are the legs.

"There'll be a lot of boys togging out on Friday night, so from Dan's perspective I'm sure it's about getting as many guys out there as possible. From our perspective as players, we just try to put our best foot forward and get yourself in the frame for the first league game, which is only two weeks away.

"Good challenge against Exeter because they'll obviously be sending over a very good side. They only have a week to go until they start their league, so there won't be any messing around, it'll be pretty full on from the start, which is what we want.”