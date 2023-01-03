Ulster are putting our heads down and ignoring recent criticism amidst tough run, insists head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland insists he is not reading the criticism of his team in the wake of Sunday’s 15-14 loss to Munster, their fourth loss in their last five games.

The Englishman blasted his side in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, describing them as “terrible” in his post-game comments and admitting he was struggling for answers as to how to arrest a run of late comebacks from opponents.

It was a brutal December for the province, who kicked off their rough run with three consecutive defeats to Leinster, Sale Sharks and Stade Rochelais, each as brutal as the next in different ways.

Things looked to have been improving when they survived a dramatic fightback from Connacht down in Galway to win 22-20 two days before Christmas, but their New Year’s Day capitulation sparked new fears.

But amid the dissenting voices outside the camp, McFarland claimed they are putting their heads down and continuing to work hard to get back into a run of form they know they’re capable of.

“I don't really read the criticism, so I don't know if it's overblown. I wouldn't spend much time looking at that,” explained the head coach.

"I'll read the expert articles and listen to the interviews because it's part of my job to know what's going on there, but I can't answer that.

“We come in and we have a job to do. We don't want to muddy the waters, it's about getting better at rugby and improving.

"We understand the difficult spell we've been in, but we understand what a quality team we are. We've demonstrated that over three or four years.

"There's bound to be criticism because that's part of the fun of being a supporter and a pundit. You don't make your money writing boring stuff. Whatever you say, you want to be objective, and neither do fans, and everybody has a right to be.

"The criticism in terms of are you playing as well as you can do is fair. Work away. We're here doing our job and working very hard at it, and I would like to think history would show we're good at doing our jobs.”

There is no denying that Ulster’s start to the season and their recent run has been in stark contrast, the province lobbed a softball to start the campaign as they racked up six wins in their first seven games against teams in the bottom half of the table.

Compare that with their recent run, which has seen them take on juggernauts Leinster, a vastly improved Sale and defending European champions Stade Rochelais, it is easy to see why things have been tougher for McFarland’s men.

While that does not excuse some particularly poor performances from his side – which culminated with their first defeat to a bottom-half club at the weekend against Munster – the head coach does not believe his team have regressed throughout the season even though results have faltered.

“It's difficult to assess like that because it doesn't take a rocket scientist to look at the fixture list and see the first few games are different to our last five games. Three of those games were against three of the best teams in Europe, so the comparison is different,” he added.

"Do I think we're playing as well now as we were in rounds three to six? Probably not, and there are a number of factors for that.

"There were a number of things in the game at the weekend that we would normally expect, like our turnovers, our kick chase, that are normally excellent but haven't been good for the last few weeks.

"There are a number of things we've regressed in but you have to take it in the context of the fixtures we're playing.”