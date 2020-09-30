Ulster are rocked by latest Addison setback

Further surgery for luckless utility ace ahead of new campaign

Nightmare run: Ulster ace Will Addison will spend more months on the sidelines following further injury anguish

It was never meant to work out like this but Will Addison's injury issues just aren't going away which represents an inescapably significant and worrying blow for Ulster as the new season begins.

The 28-year-old utility back will continue to be out of action for what has been described as several months after a new setback picked up when rehabbing his troublesome back injury.

And this problem is serious enough in that it has now required surgery which is all the more concerning as he also went under the knife for a back operation in early 2019.

It means that the four-time-capped Ireland international's cruel luck with injuries continues to dog his time here since the talented player hooked up with Ulster back in summer 2018.

Cumbria native Addison, who has played 19 times for the province since relocating from Sale Sharks, has not featured for Ulster since January when he turned out in the Champions Cup against Bath.

A calf injury then prevented him from featuring in the Six Nations earlier this year and then the back issue was revealed over the summer.

His season also ended earlier than scheduled in his debut campaign with Ulster as a back problem and subsequent surgery sidelined him from January 2019 and, as it turned out, injury also wrecked his chances of making it to that autumn's World Cup.

Meanwhile, both Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns are out of Friday night's new season opener with Benetton Rugby after picking up knocks in the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat at Toulouse.

Burns shipped a calf injury during the game while McCloskey sustained a problem with his elbow.

Prop Tom O'Toole will also be missing as an ankle injury he sustained in the PRO14 final is now due to keep him out of action for several weeks.

Last week's eye-catching Ulster 'A' victory over Leinster at the RDS has also had an impact with Kyle McCall (concussion) and Ethan McIlroy (ankle) now unavailable, as is hooker Tom Stewart (hamstring) who picked up his problem at training earlier this week.

Remaining on the long-term absentee list are Andy Warwick (hip), Luke Marshall (hip), Angus Curtis (knee) and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring).

Elsewhere, Marcell Coetzee was the big winner in the virtual Heineken Ulster Rugby Awards ceremony for the 2019-20 season and claimed a hat-trick of successes when the honours were handed out yesterday.

After a string of stand-out performances in his fourth season at the Kingspan, the South African picked up the Heineken Ulster Rugby Personality of the Year, URSC Player of the Season, and the Rugby Writers' Player of the Year prizes.

Coetzee - whose first two campaigns at Ulster were marred by injuries - made an attention-grabbing 273 carries and 199 tackles as well as 19 turnovers from the Springbok back-rower's 28 games for the province.

John Cooney was also recognised for what was another high-profile campaign and was named the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year after scoring 184 points and 10 tries in his 33 Ulster appearances.

Rising star O'Toole was named the Openreach Young Player of the Year after the 22-year-old prop featured in 38 games while back-rower David McCann took the Ulster Academy Player of the Year crown.

Ireland U20s captain McCann has been widely tipped as a player of considerable promise and is expected to be part of Dan McFarland's plans for Friday evening.

McIlroy, who can function at wing or full-back and is also part of the Academy, was named the Ulster 'A' Player of the Year.

Ulster and Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane picked up the Deloitte Women's Player of the Year trophy.

ulster v benetton

Kingspan Stadium, Friday, 8.15pm

(8.15pm unless stated)

friday

Zebre v Cardiff Blues (6.00pm)

Leinster v Dragons

Ulster v Benetton

saturday

Scarlets v Munster (3.00pm)

Connacht v Glasgow Warriors (5.15pm)

Edinburgh v Ospreys (7.35pm)