Ulster aren't all doom and gloom despite Connacht defeat, says coach Peel

Such is the bizarre nature of this campaign, Ulster's achievement of making the PRO14 play-offs and the disappointment of losing to Connacht in the Aviva Stadium felt like they belonged to different seasons yet occurred only 24 hours apart.

With six months between games, under no other circumstances could the two events have become so detached over the same weekend, focus drawn naturally to the side's most recent sample of work rather than the body of evidence over the course of a long winter and curtailed spring.

As such, when the side's attack coach Dwayne Peel faced the media yesterday, it was left to the Welshman to remind that, despite a flat performance first up, not all was doom and gloom in Ulster's world as they prepare for a return to the same venue to meet Leinster on Saturday (7.35pm kick-off).

"After any defeat there's obviously disappointment in the air initially, but then there's excitement straight after to put things right," said Peel. "And I think that's what we've seen today in training, there's a lot of excitement at the opportunity to go out and have a crack this weekend.

"We spoke about the game, we were quite honest in our assessment of the game and the areas we need to improve and the areas we thought went quite well.

"I think for us it's not a case of needing to build the players up, they're excited and ready to go for this weekend."

With Glasgow's loss to Edinburgh having rendered Ulster's result as inconsequential as can be possible under the circumstances of a first game back amid a global pandemic, head coach Dan McFarland opined that his side had lost their own sat on their sofas watching events elsewhere and the sudden lack of weight upon the outcome certainly seemed to leave the side curiously flat.

When coupled with the expected rust and faulty timing after such a long lay-off, perhaps they were fortunate the final margin of defeat sat at only six points.

"I think everyone would accept that and Dan's assessment of the game," Peel said. "After the game we were quite flat as a group and disappointed as a group, but having reviewed it and reflected on the game, there are often things when you go back and look on it again, there are things you were happy with in certain parts and things you need to improve on.

"A lot of that are quick fixes. As I said, we've planned ahead and worked on a number of areas of our game over lockdown and post-lockdown when we've come back together.

"One thing that's important (to remember) is that we weren't a million miles away, we were probably off the pace a bit.

"And that's not being disrespectful to Connacht either, I thought they were very good and they were better than us on the day. I think there are just a few areas we need to tidy up but no major concerns on that.

"There's obviously been an element of reflection on that but it's an exciting time for us now going ahead and we can't be too down about one performance."

Ulster haven't beaten Leinster in Dublin for over seven years, while Leo Cullen's men are still gunning for an unbeaten season having racked up 19 wins from 19 games before lockdown and edging past Munster last weekend.

"There's no doubt that Leinster are an outstanding team and have been having a fantastic season so far, but we've spoken this week about preparing ourselves and using this time to prepare for what's to come for us. We've got the semi-final next week and hopefully the final thereafter, so this week is all about preparation for ourselves. Leinster will bring their own challenge in their own way, but we'll focus on ourselves this week and give the best account of ourselves," said Peel.

"Confidence comes from playing well and training well together, and I think that a performance is really important for us.

"If we're performing at a constant level week in, week out then the old cliche is that the results take care of themselves."

Ulster hope to have Rob Herring back for the game after the Irish international hooker failed a late fitness test last weekend while winger Rob Lyttle will also be available for selection after injury."

Both Alan O'Connor and James Hume sustained concussions against Connacht however, while Luke Marshall has joined skipper Iain Henderson, Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune and Sean Reidy on the absentee list.

While this season's PRO14 season is belatedly entering its final stages, next season is only a month away but South African sides will miss the kick-off.

Cheetahs and Southern Kings joined the competition in 2017 to wildly differing levels of success but travel restrictions thanks to Covid-19 have scuppered their participation in the next campaign's restart on October 2.

"Due to ongoing travel restrictions enforced by the South African government against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not foreseen that any cross-border Guinness PRO14 games involving South Africa teams will take place until 2021," read a statement. "PRO14 Rugby remains in discussion with SA Rugby on when South African participation can resume.

"Work is already under way to concentrate the opening 2020-21 fixtures among the 12 European-based clubs."