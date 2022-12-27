Ulster aren’t treating win over Connacht as turning point in our season, insists assistant coach Roddy Grant

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant insists Ulster aren’t looking at Friday’s United Rugby Championship win over Connacht as the turning point that their season badly needed.

The province were on a disastrous run prior to the game in Galway, having lost their previous three games to Leinster, Sale Sharks and Stade Rochelais, all in concerning fashion that had fans worried about the club’s direction.

But Ulster managed to get back to winning ways at the Sportsground, two tries from hooker Tom Stewart leading them to a 22-20 win over their inter-provincial rivals – although two late tries from the hosts nearly ruined their party.

With Munster heading to Ravenhill on New Year’s Day for the first game of 2023, forwards specialist Grant is hopeful that they can maintain that winning form, but stopped short of over-exaggerating the importance of that victory against Connacht.

"I don't know about a turning point as such. You hopefully won't have to look back on that game as a turning point. You're never going to win all your games,” he maintained.

"Stopping that run of three losses was important, bearing in mind those three losses were Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle. Bar the Sale game, in the first half of Leinster we were the better team. In the second half of La Rochelle we were the better team.

"We know what we're capable of and it's the challenge of putting together 80 minutes of dominance and then the scoreline should look after itself.

"Winning away to a tough team in an inter-pro is big and momentum is a big thing in sport, so hopefully getting back in the win column will help us into this game, Treviso next game and Europe the next two. I don't know about a turning point but pleasing to be back in the W (column).”

Grant is also looking forward to another full-blooded inter-pro this weekend when Munster arrive in Belfast for the first game since the turn of the year as they aim to climb up the United Rugby Championship table.

With the IRFU’s player management policy in place around the festive fixtures, there is every chance that Graham Rowntree’s visitors could be shorn short of some key figures for the clash at Ravenhill but Grant wants to see them at full strength to further test his own players.

“The thing I am enjoying about being part of the coaching set-up at Ulster is we always look to put out our strongest team,” he adds.

"There probably will be a couple changes but we'll put out a strong team, we'll have a crack at them. Playing at home, good crowd, we beat them away so they'll be coming after us and it'll be competitive.

"Like us, every win is important for them. We'll be going out there wanting to give them a go.

“They've always had a good pack for decades. Two British Lions in Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne, two really good players who have played the last seven games in a row I believe. The dangerous thing for Munster is that when guys haven't played in the past, they step up and play really well, (Jack) O'Donoghue, for example.

"It's a good challenge with Munster. We'll back ourselves. We've gone well the last few times we've played forward-wise. Like anything, you want good challenges, you want to play their best players and dominate the best players and best teams, stamp your authority and reputation on them.

"I hope (the big players) play, but that's up to them. It's why we're in the business.”

Grant confirmed that Ulster will release an injury update later in the week ahead of Sunday’s game, where it is likely they will have some figures back in contention who have been unavailable over the last few weeks.