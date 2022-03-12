Ulster battle through wild conditions to complete rare double over Leinster and close gap at top

Ulster secured a first league double over Leinster since 2013 to move within one point of the four-time reigning champions at the top of the United Rugby Championship table with just five games remaining.

In horrendous conditions at Ravenhill, Ulster won their ninth home game from nine this season thanks to tries from Sam Carter and man of the match Mike Lowry but the win required a huge defensive effort in the second-half with the hosts not scoring a single point after the turn.

With a host of internationals not required by Andy Farrell returned to them for this top of the table contest, it was Ireland's latest Test star Mike Lowry who proved the difference, scoring one try and creating the other thanks to a brilliant 50:22.

It was that kick which flipped the field and gave Ulster an early attacking platform and when Leinster infringed at the line-out Ulster had no hesitation in kicking for the corner again.

On what was a night when tries always looked set to be at a premium, their faith in their set-piece was rewarded. Although Alan O'Connor got up to claim the ball well, the maul made little progress. But John Andrew carried strongly when breaking off the back and with the ball being moved at a quick tempo it was Sam Carter who smashed his way over.

The Australian was, however, pinged for a high tackle soon after that allowed Ross Byrne to register his own side's first points from the tee.

Jamie Osborne nearly manufactured a gap that would have given the visitors the lead but a Lowry tap tackle halted his progress and the subsequent offload was fumbled forward.

But Leinster would piggyback penalties together, first at the breakdown which brought a rebuke for skipper Luke McGrath from Frank Murphy, and then at the line-out.

From inside their own '22' to the edge of Leinster's, Ulster looked primed to launch a strike for try number two but Nick Timoney was caught coming in at the side.

With such a swirling wind whipping around the stadium, Leinster were getting real joy from their kicks deep into Ulster territory and it was no surprise to see Ross Byrne continue to put boot to ball to good effect.

And it was from one such Ulster backfield miscue that Leinster would take their first lead.

Gifted a scrum to the right of the posts, Leinster's patience and power game close to the line would ultimately see Max Deegan crash in for the score.

In truth, had Leinster not scored, it's likely Ulster would have been reduced to 14 after a number of cynical penalties on their own line.

With the conversion no issue, the scores would be level again eight minutes from the turn when Nathan Doak confidently stroked over a penalty.

A brilliant Marcus Rea turnover almost sparked a try-of-the-season contender only for Lowry's scything break to count for nought when Byrne scrambled back to halt Stewart Moore in his tracks.

But Lowry would get his reward soon after when an exchange of passes between the full-back and Robert Baloucoune saw him wriggle across the whitewash from a tight spot in the corner.

Doak couldn't add the extras but, with the clock in the red, he'd make no mistake with his next attempt and his successful penalty made it 18-10 at half-time. Remarkably given the final result, they would be the final points that Ulster would score in the game.

Still looking to test Ulster aerially whenever they could, a strong kick-chase got Craig Gilroy pinged for holding on and allowed Byrne to cut that deficit two minutes into the second-half with what would be the last points of the contest.

Despite the stalemate thereafter, for the next twenty minutes Ulster did find themselves seriously under the pump but time and time again, their players stood tall in defence.

Alan O'Connor would be imperative in ensuring the lead was maintained after the lock got up to steal his second line-out of the evening when Leinster had knocked the ball to the corner.

Later a brilliant intervention from Baloucoune was equally important as the winger bundled Tommy O'Brien into touch with a try-saving tackle but with a penalty advantage in their favour Leinster would have another opportunity. This time some blocking, though, would stop the attack in its tracks.

Still, Ulster couldn't get out but just when a Leinster seemed inevitable, Billy Burns forced a knock-on with a strong tackle and Ulster were granted a free-kick at the subsequent scrum. When Sean Cronin's line-out throw was crooked, they finally had some respite.

From that point on, Leinster were largely held at arm's length with replacement hooker Tom Stewart securing the match-sealing turnover.

