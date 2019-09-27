Ulster begin new season in perfect fashion with bonus-point success over Ospreys
Ulster 38-14 Ospreys
Ulster opened their 2019-20 campaign with a five-try bonus-point win over Welsh side the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.
Craig Gilroy crossed for a brace, while there were also tries for Greg Jones and a debut score for Matt Faddes, with a penalty try the final score to down the 14-man Ospreys.
It had all started terribly for Ulster too as they found themselves eight points down in as many minutes when Luke Price kicked a penalty for the visitors and then Dan Evans crossed for a try.
When John Cooney missed a simple kick, it looked like it might be one of those nights for Ulster, but they quickly responded when Gilroy gathered a cross-field kick from Billy Burns to score.
That was followed by Jones crossing from close range for the second score, with Ospreys winger Luke Morgan sin binned for a cynical infringement, but Price pulled the visitors level again with two penalties.
However, Ulster would head in at the interval ahead when Faddes crossed on the stroke of half-time, and they wrapped up the bonus point shortly after the restart when Gilroy caught another cross-field Burns kick.
Morgan was dismissed for his second yellow card when he impeded Robert Lyttle as the winger went to score a bobbling ball in the corner, which led to the penalty try.
Ospreys scrum-half Matthew Aubrey crossed with the final play of the game, however the visitors' dismal night was concluded when the TMO ruled it out for a forward pass.
