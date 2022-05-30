Ulster bolster front row stocks with signing of former All Blacks tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen on one-year deal

Ulster have added to their front row depth by announcing the signing of former All Blacks tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen on a one-year deal from next season.

The 31-year-old joins from Gallagher Premiership side Wasps after a three-year stay in England and will add his powerful scrummaging game to the province’s already impressive tighthead stocks.

Toomaga-Allen will compete for game time in an already competitive position with the ever-reliable Marty Moore and Ireland international Tom O’Toole, making the No.3 jersey arguably Ulster’s deepest position.

Standing at 6ft 4in, tall by propping standards, the Wellington native has played 62 times for Wasps, with whom he will complete the current season before making the move to Belfast for the 2022/23 campaign.

The imposing tighthead has made three appearances for New Zealand but only one of them has been capped, his debut against Japan in 2013, with two uncapped appearances coming in 2017 during their end-of-year tour against the Barbarians and a France XV.

That international recognition came after he made a name for himself with the New Zealand Under-20s, with whom he won the World Championship all the way back in 2010.

Toomaga-Allen’s international call-ups were rewards for his fine displays with the Hurricanes, with whom he started his professional career and for whom he won 115 caps as well as the 2016 Super Rugby title, while he also started against the British & Irish Lions for his club side during their 2017 tour to New Zealand.

The switch to England and to Wasps came two years later as the prop looked for a new challenge, and he will find another one with Ulster when he links up with his new team-mates at Ravenhill over the summer.

"Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years and as such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

Toomaga-Allen added: “I’m really excited about the chance to join such a great club as Ulster. I’ve heard the fans are amazing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into next season.”