Ulster bounce back from illness to battle past stubborn Munster for first win at Thomond Park since 2014

Munster 14 Ulster 15

Having secured so many significant away-day wins over the last number of years, heading into Saturday's game Thomond Park remained a lingering hoodoo for Ulster.

The RDS, Stade de Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin, Franklin's Gardens, Welford Road, Ellis Park, all have been stormed by Dan McFarland's men in recent seasons, but Munster have been resolutely inhospitable hosts.

Almost eight years had passed since the northern province last won in Limerick and there'd been some truly chastening nights there in the visits since.

A record 64-7 hammering, a missed conversion to win the game, the squandering of a ten-point lead to draw a must-win game, failure to take advantage of a 14th minute red card... there have been plenty of long journeys back up the road with a wholly bitter taste lingering in the mouth.

That changed on Saturday night when, just as the sort of comeback that became Munster's calling card in the glory years seemed inevitable, Ulster clung on to lurch over the line by a single point, a win that sends them into the three-week break for the Autumn Internationals still tucked in just behind Leinster in the table.

Against a Munster side that have only started to show signs of life after a momentous struggle to start this season under a new coaching ticket, this was far from a vintage Ulster performance, nor one containing much in the way of attacking rugby, but, in the context of what has gone before, felt like a significant victory all the same.

Not just for their horrendous recent run at this venue, but all that has occurred since they last took the field too.

Their squad was decimated by a norovirus and E. Coli outbreaks when in Durban to face the Sharks, the postponement of that game a huge disappointment to end what should have been a morale-boosting trip given the win over the Lions in Johannesburg a week prior.

With the lingering effects of the mass illnesses, not to mention the cross-hemisphere travel that limited them to one proper training session this week, Ulster will surely have felt better going into a big derby fixture.

Under the circumstances, this game was always to require the players to dig deep and they did just that in the final quarter.

Having led 15-3 at half-time in a game where neither side had access to their Irish internationals, Ulster ultimately relied upon Jack Crowley's conversion striking an upright to maintain that lead to the final whistle, but plenty went to the well in the rearguard effort.

Marty Moore, who could next be seen in a green jersey when Ireland 'A' take on their New Zealand counterparts on Friday, earned Player of the Match honours after making 17 tackles across his wire-to-wire shift, while it was the 36-year-old Duane Vermeulen who secured the game-sealing turnover with the clock in the red.

Equally encouraging was the debut of Rory Sutherland. The prop, signed amidst the crisis at the Worcester Warriors, came off the bench at half-time and helped himself to three jackal turnovers, including one huge intervention late on.

While the likes of Crowley, Edwin Edogbo and John Hodnett all impressed for Graham Rowntree's side, more fluid opposition would perhaps have made more of their opportunities, in turn causing the visitors to need more than just their maul to trouble the scoreboard.

Still, it should be remembered that there have been plenty of games here down the years when Ulster have ended on the wrong side of the ledger when things had appeared to be skewed in their favour.

On this occasion, there would be no comeback.

Had Munster turned things around this time, Ulster's ire would surely have centred on the decision to only show a yellow card to Malakai Fekitoa for his high hit on David McCann in the first-half. While Ulster would score a try during the former All Black's spell in the sin-bin, it was a curious decision to find sufficient mitigation to avoid a dismissal.

That his tackle drew the same sanction as Cormac Izuchukwu received when the young lock was adjudged to have delayed a quick tap highlighted the folly of the original call.

As it was, it didn't matter. Nor did the six points missed from the tee or the failure to score in the second-half.

Instead we had what has come to be considered the ultimate rarity for the side - a happy journey back from Limerick.

