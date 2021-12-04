Ulster brought back down to earth with a crash as Morgan Morris try earns Ospreys victory in Swansea

On the long list of preparations Dan McFarland will have worked through to ready his side to face Ospreys in Swansea, finding out which of his props had experience throwing into a line-out was unlikely to feature too highly.

And yet, there Ulster were with time ticking away asking Eric O'Sullivan to fire in an accurate dart.

The specialist loosehead had bravely put up the hand after both Bradley Roberts and Tom Stewart were lost to injury over the course of the 19-13 defeat but that the preceding scrums had already had a level of farce to them perhaps left the visitors feeling like it wasn't going to be their day out in west Wales.

The inevitable crooked delivery from the ersatz hooker ended the northern province's last real chance to steal away a victory and build upon last weekend's energising victory over Leinster, but they will return to Belfast reflecting on a failure to make the most of all the opportunities that had gone before.

With the stat sheet showing 64% possession and the Ospreys forced into 200 tackles, that Ulster managed just one score, and that a penalty try, told the story.

For all that they dominated the ball, they lacked either the brute force or the spark to make the final stride, allowing Ospreys to stay in touch and then pull away.

Having spoken all week about how they had parked that win in the RDS, to trip over the next hurdle will certainly sting.

Indeed, in the early going, it looked as though they were ready to carry plenty of momentum into next week's European kick-off as they held onto the ball impressively in the opening stages.

If there was a certain staccato quality to some passages during their four-game winning streak that began the season, McFarland and his coaches clearly spent the international break focussed upon pressure through possession.

While there was nothing overly intricate about how the visitors worked the ball from one side of the Swansea.com surface to the other, the huge swathes of time spent in defence would be draining for any side.

The men in black lifted themselves to make tackle after tackle after tackle but in their desperate attempts to keep their line unbreached committed a string of early penalties. Indeed, when the breakthrough came just shy of a quarter of an hour in, it was via a penalty try. Stuart McCloskey had helped Ulster break the gain-line with a rapid-fire pair of offloads and with numbers out wide just waiting to apply the finishing touch, Michael Collins knocked Dave McCann's pass to the ground.

The seven points weren't the only censure with the Ospreys outside centre sent to the sin bin too.

The experienced Stephen Meyler bled every second he could from those ten minutes when lining up a penalty after Eric O'Sullivan infringed at the breakdown, his successful attempt from the tee getting his side on the board too.

John Cooney would cancel out that concession with a kick of his own but, frustratingly for Ulster, that would be all they'd muster against 14-men.

Restored to 15, and with former Lions scrum-half Rhys Webb increasingly prominent, a drastically improved breakdown effort swung the momentum firmly in favour of the hosts. With Ulster now falling foul of Sam Grove-White and his whistle, Morgan Morris was the scorer following a hearty maul and Myler's conversion, followed soon after by another successful penalty, nudged Ospreys ahead as half-time approached.

Having benched without seeing the field in the RDS last week, Tom Stewart's debut became a lengthy affair when Bradley Roberts hobbled off in the moments before half-time and, while he'll have taken heart from nailing his first high-stakes line-out, Ulster would trail heading for the sheds when the subsequent maul ground to a halt short of the whitewash.

The second-half started in a similar fashion to the first with Ulster monopolising the ball but again they couldn't force their way across that final metre, their first attack ending with a knock-on that was compounded by a penalty at the subsequent scrum.

When Ulster were last here a little over a year ago, it was the since departed Marcell Coetzee providing the hard yards and it was in such close quarters that you sensed the northern province missed the burly South African who scored so many tries from close range.

The side still had plenty of the ball, though, and opted for another three points from Cooney to tie it up when Jac Morgan was pinged for a dangerous tackle.

If Ulster weren't making the most of their possession though, Ospreys certainly were. Before the hour mark, a pair of penalties marched them up the field and then allowed Myler to nudge his side back in front.

And with the Ospreys scrum enjoying a serious advantage, the pack gave him a quick chance to double that advantage.

After he duly obliged, Ulster faced their biggest deficit of the day with 15 minutes to go.

Their attempts to claw that back were hardly helped when Stewart succumbed to his ongoing injury travails, leaving an already struggling scrum with three props in the front-row. The free-kick and penalty that followed had an air of inevitability to it and, having dominated possession for so long, Ulster couldn't get their hands on the ball when they needed it most.

And when they did, they found themselves in the unenviable position of having to ask their loosehead prop to throw into the decisive line-out.

