Ulster can only improve by learning lessons from this season’s pain, declares Rory Best

Rory Best, who will setting out on a charity walk next week from Dublin to Cong, wants Ulster to learn lessons from last week’s defeat to Connacht

Ulster legend Rory Best believes his old side must carry the hurt of last weekend’s URC quarter-final defeat all the way through to the business end of next season.

While the northern province finished second only to Leinster in the league standings, the play-offs continue without them tomorrow after Dan McFarland’s side wasted home advantage with a limp performance against Connacht.

With the team not slated to play another competitive fixture until October, former skipper Best knows the pain of the shock reverse will linger.

“These guys will have to deal with the consequences of not playing well for a long time,” he said.

“They’ll be honest and say they didn’t.

“For the ones that have a World Cup, they’ll train through a little longer, rest and come back, but if you’re waiting to play again for Ulster, it will seem like a very, very long time that they’ll be off.

“We said the same things last year. It’s something that I wish somebody from the outside with a bit of perspective could look at and say, ‘they’ve got to understand in 12 months time that what happened last (weekend) has got to carry through for the whole year’.

“They can’t get to the start of pre-season, or the start of the season, get to Christmas, and forget a) what that loss felt like; and b) why it happened.

“When I reflect on my career, it’s something I think we got wrong, that we look at each season in isolation, because the best teams understand that the learning doesn’t end until you finish the next season.”

Best, however rejects the notion that Ulster players lacked desire compared to their western neighbours.

Part of the last Ulster side to win silverware in 2006, the hooker suffered all manner of season-ending losses in the white jersey in the following years and empathises with the current crop.

“That look on the pitch that a few of the players had, I’ve had that feeling a few times in my career,” he admitted. “It’s heartbreaking.

“I heard things being said like ‘oh, Connacht just wanted it more.’ I can tell you that’s not the case. There’s no way any Ulster player went onto that pitch not wanting to win that game.

“For whatever reason, and the way they started the game, Connacht had a little bit more energy.

“I’ve lost a lot of those games, the only one I suppose I won on the last day of the season to do something was 2006.

“I’ve lost the last game of the season in various forms. Sometimes you’re beaten by a brilliant side, like Leinster in a Final. Sometimes you can play well and get done over by a referee like happened to us in Glasgow in the (2015) semi-final where Ricky Lutton sort of grabbed at (Niko) Matawalu, and they went on to score in a game we were dominating.

“In my last game in (2019), I didn’t play well, we didn’t play well, and we got beaten by Glasgow, who were a better side.

“It’s always a really tough place.”