Ulster can't take advantage of Cian Healy red card as Leinster increase lead at top of URC with bonus point win at RDS Arena

Ulster suffered a second-half humbling at the hands of 14-man Leinster as their old rivals stormed back to win a game they had trailed by 19-3.

Cian Healy's red card after 20 minutes had seemingly set the northern province on their way to a second successive victory in the RDS but, despite scoring three tries between the Irish prop's dismissal and half-time, the visitors would allow 35 points without reply in a game that would ultimately finish in a stunning 38-29 win for the hosts.

For all the grave days endured against their nearest neighbours over the years, few will have felt so much like a sucker-punch, both the circumstances and the consequences hard to swallow.

Although Ulster have a game in hand, the reality that Leinster now have a 12-point buffer in the standings entering the second-half of the season illustrates just how vital this second-half no-show could ultimately prove to be in the battle for play-off seedings.

There were only two minutes gone when Ross Byrne gave Leinster the lead, knocking over a penalty after Ulster were caught not rolling away.

A Tom Stewart linebreak, coming off a sharp piece of attacking play from Ulster, looked to have yielded no reward but Marty Moore earned a penalty out of Cian Healy on a Leinster scrum to allow John Cooney to level the scores.

The running repairs required by Billy Burns were of greater concern than usual given Ulster's decision to go with just two backs on the bench but it was Leinster who were forced into the early reshuffle.

There was only a quarter of the game gone when Healy was sent off following a head on head collision with Tom Stewart, a punishment that loomed all the larger when Stewart's replacement burst from the back of the subsequent line-out maul. All of a sudden Ulster had both a man and seven-point advantage.

Another high tackle, this time just resulting in a penalty, gave Ulster the opportunity to go to the corner once again. The maul would be stopped this time but Ulster kept it tight and patiently worked a mismatch on the try-line allowing Kieran Treadwell to barge over the tackle of Byrne.

Recent experiences will have ensured nobody within the Ulster ranks was getting carried away but it was impressive how clinically, initially at least, the visitors made the extra man count.

Playing off turnover ball when Stuart McCloskey dislodged the ball from Jason Jenkins' grasp, there was a ruthlessness about how they moved the ball out wide for Stewart Moore to draw Jamie Osborne and release Ethan McIlroy to go in for a third untouched.

Few would have believed then that they wouldn't score again until the 79th minute of the game.

Leinster were uncharacteristically wasteful in the minutes before the half with a couple of fumbles in the Ulster '22' but, with the clock in the red, they were rewarded with a maul score of their own after opting to send a penalty awarded for a high tackle into the corner.

Still, a 22-10 lead with another 40 minutes of 15 against 14 would have been well beyond expectations at kick-off. Only the most ardent of Leinster supporters would have been predicting what was about to unfold.

With their four visits to the '22' in the first-half resulting in the red card and three tries, Ulster's first trip to Leinster's red-zone would not go so smoothly, an opportunity to get their maul going again spurned when the line-out went astray.

While Leinster went to their bench, bringing on Tadhg Furlong and Dan Sheehan to bolster the front-row, Ulster were forced to turn to theirs again, this time losing John Cooney after a blow to the head.

The hosts, having not lost all year, were digging deep but as the final quarter neared the score remained just as it was at half-time. An incredible 20 minute spell was about to unfold.

In the 58th minute and after a long period of pressure exerted by the forwards, Garry Ringrose stepped back inside the Ulster defence to draw back within five points.

Having shipped the try, Ulster would lose their man advantage for half of the remaining time too with James Hume sent to the bin for a high tackle in the build-up.

Just three minutes later, Leinster would lead and Ulster would be down to 13. Ulster's maul defence was splintered, with Nick Timoney yellow carded for bringing it down and Ringrose over again before the card was even shown.

Once again, the Irish centre cut back against the grain to leave the defence clutching at air with Ross Byrne's conversion giving Leinster the lead for the first time since the ninth minute.

Despite now playing a man down themselves, Ulster had a golden opportunity to strike back immediately with a scrum in the opposition '22' but they were turned over with the only consolation to be taken from the end of the first sin-bin.

Jacob Stockdale would take the place of Hume but Leinster sensed blood. When Marcus Rea was pinged for going off his feet in front of the posts, a penalty would have left Ulster needing a try but the bravery of Leo Cullen's men was rewarded when the line-out move saw Andrew Porter over the whitewash.

Byrne's conversion had Ulster chasing even bonus-points in defeat and as things unravelled for Dan McFarland's men, Jame Lowe had the freedom of Dublin to dot down for Leinster's fifth try without reply.

Sam Carter's last gasp try at least ensured at least a try-bonus in defeat for Ulster that, under the circumstances, will feel like no consolation at all.

