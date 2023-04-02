Ulster captain Alan O’Connor is motivated by desire to finish the season on a high

Ulster’s stand-in skipper Alan O’Connor believes the team can prove a point when returning to URC action in a little under a fortnight’s time.

Having been second best against Champions Cup favourites Leinster in Saturday’s last-16 clash in Dublin, the northern province now have only the league to target this spring.

Already with a home URC quarter-final secured, there remains the possibility that they could finish behind only Leinster in the table, but would need the Stormers to slip up in one of their two remaining fixtures.

And while the 30-15 defeat in a soaked Aviva Stadium would certainly seem to indicate the gap between Ulster and a side they beat twice only last season is growing, O’Connor knows that a strong finish to the campaign would shift the narrative.

“We need a couple of things to go our way to get second, but we’ve two home games and we’ll look for maximum points out of those against Dragons and Edinburgh,” said the lock.

“It’s exciting that we have something else to get our teeth into and we’ll look forward to that. We have to get back on the horse pretty quick and it’s full focus on the league.

“I’m not too sure what the training schedule will look like, but we can go, reset, and really put down our goals and our markers for how we want to play in these next few games and go out and prove a point.

“We know what we’re capable of and we know how good we can be whenever we get it right. Maybe we need to be more efficient and more clinical in how we play.”

O’Connor was especially disappointed in Ulster’s discipline at the weekend with the side conceding 15 penalties compared to just seven by the victors.

With only 38 percent possession, the visitors were under considerably more pressure, but O’Connor still felt the failure to clean up their act was key.

“We know that we can come down here and get the job done, but we left too much to do because of our discipline,” he said. “Obviously they played well, played the conditions well, played a good pressure game against us.

“I think they gave themselves more opportunities and we gave them too many opportunities with our ill-discipline and they’ve a smart pressure game with their kicking.

“In rain like that, you give away a penalty, it’s a 35 or 40 metre gain. It’s a line-out, they possibly get another penalty or get on the front foot.

“A penalty gives up 40 metres and gives positive momentum. It’s then hard to get out of that rhythm. We did well to close out half-time, executed that line-out well under pressure and then went in and reset, but the second-half was a similar enough story.”

Come that second-half, two line-out miscues cost Ulster with a pair of turnovers ultimately seeing Jamison Gibson-Park making it a three-score game. O’Connor admitted it was a frustrating way to see the contest slip away.

“We had a big moment with James Ryan’s line-out steal,” he said. “It was a miscommunication between myself and the hooker. That was a big moment when we could have applied pressure just on the ‘22’.

“They’re the moments that we need to be nailing. To be putting them on the back foot, forcing another penalty, maybe then we can kick to the corner and go again. They had a couple of big plays to release that pressure valve for them.

“We know what we’re capable of and you want to be delivering all the time, but especially on the big days. Those were chances to put the pressure on, that when we had the ball, we could keep the ball and get the momentum from the set-piece because our set-piece is so good normally.

“Two mishaps and that was annoying and disappointing because if we did execute we could have tried to put the pressure on in their half.”