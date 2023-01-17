Ulster captain Iain Henderson ruled out of deciding Champions Cup pool clash against Sale Sharks

Ulster have been dealt a significant injury blow ahead of their must-win Heineken Champions Cup clash against Sale Sharks on Saturday as they will be without captain Iain Henderson.

The skipper sustained a concussion in last weekend’s 7-3 defeat to La Rochelle in France and has been ruled out of their final Pool B tie at Ravenhill this weekend.

Head coach Dan McFarland will also be without centre Luke Marshall who picked up a chest injury at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, although it is likely Stuart McCloskey will return to the line-up anyway, and fly-half Jake Flannery due to a hamstring complaint.

Fly-half Billy Burns could return to the line-up, however, after he pulled out of last week’s game in the warm-up having tweaked his calf. Ulster say his availability will be monitored throughout the week.

Despite the game in France reflecting perhaps Ulster’s best performance in this run of six losses in their last seven games, McFarland could make several changes to his starting line-up at Ravenhill.

Hooker Tom Stewart, scrum-half John Cooney and centres McCloskey and James Hume are set to come back into the mix after being rested against La Rochelle.

In order to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup, Ulster need to defeat the Sharks on Saturday and also hope that Clermont are beaten and do not get a bonus point away to the DHL Stormers on the same day.

Should Ulster win with a bonus point, then they would qualify if Clermont did not pick up two bonus points in Cape Town or if Montpellier lost without a bonus point at home to London Irish.

Any kind of defeat to Sale would end Ulster’s hopes of reaching the last-16.