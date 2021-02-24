Ulster captain Iain Henderson's two-year IRFU contract extension confirmed

Iain Henderson is staying with Ulster and Ireland until at least 2023.

Iain Henderson has committed his future to Ulster and Ireland as the two-year extension to his central IRFU contract has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season and there had been concern that, given the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, some centrally contracted players might not be offered new deals.

Henderson was among those players and, given they have already lost back row Marcell Coetzee to the Bulls for next season, Ulster fans were naturally worried they would also lose another key forward in the same off-season.

However, Henderson's new deal, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph last month, will keep him at Ulster and Ireland until after the 2023 World Cup.

Henderson captained Ireland for the first time against France earlier this month on what was his 60th international cap and was a British and Irish Lions tourist back in 2017.

"Over the past few seasons Iain has really developed into a leader within both the Ireland and Ulster squads," said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora.

"He is part of the national leadership group, captaining Ireland recently for the first time and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland."

The former Belfast Royal Academy player broke into the Ulster senior squad in 2012 and since emerged as one of the province's greatest homegrown talents, making 116 appearances for the club.

"It has been a great honour to captain both Ulster and Ireland in recent times. Irish Rugby is in a good place despite the disruption the sport has experienced during the pandemic," Henderson added.

"As professionals we have been in a privileged position to be able to continue playing and I know we all hope to see supporters back in the Aviva and Kingspan in the near future."