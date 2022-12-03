Ulster centre James Hume opens up on mental struggles after pre-season injury but is now back and gunning for Leinster

In what is a striking contrast to so many of their trips south in recent years, Ulster head for the RDS tonight with fond memories. The northern province, who prior to last season had beaten Leinster in Dublin just once since the turn of the century, enjoyed one of the highlights of their campaign with a win in D4 this time last year.

The most enduring image of that evening was the nonchalant shrug offered up by James Hume to celebrate his game-sealing try, however the young centre is one of the travelling party keen to forget his last run out in Ballsbridge.

While he was the star turn in that interpro, his performance for the Ireland ‘A’ side against a New Zealand XV in the same venue four weeks back was no personal highlight.

After a serious groin injury sustained on Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand, the 24-year-old had just one run out before that turn in green and by his own estimations was operating at no more than 60 per cent.

The game would prove his only involvement with the Ireland squad through November with the thrice-capped No.13 returned to his province after the defeat.’

“I was a wee bit mentally fragile after that Ireland ‘A’ game because I was just a bit inside my own head and was thinking, ‘Is this going to get better, can I get back to the way I was last year?’” he says.

“I didn’t want to be a one-season wonder and then just flop for the rest of my career. All this goes on inside your head. It’s something I can’t control but I reacted to it well and I got myself out of a rut I’d been in for a few days.

“I think I was maybe expecting too much of myself going into a game against such a high calibre team after a surgery that was pretty significant and expecting to go straight back to the way I was last season. I said, ‘this is stupid’ and got back to rehab, worked on myself again and now I’m feeling confident. Getting my hands on the ball a bit (last) Friday night gets my confidence up another level.”

For a player whose game benefits from such an explosive first step onto the ball, those first few weeks coming back from groin surgery where an exercise in testing boundaries and learning to trust the repaired muscles.

“I had an ongoing problem just above where my surgery was and I just didn’t manage it right,” he admits. “I was playing it off as if it wasn’t anything serious and I think halfway through that Ireland ‘A’ game it went again, or I felt something. I wasn’t ready yet.

James Hume in the green of Ireland

“I’m having to build a lot of strength around it so it was more that I didn’t want to get injured then spend my whole time building myself into the season and then maybe having a good couple of games in March or April, I wanted to get straight back into it and have the same impact as I had last season

“It was a blessing not being kept in Ireland camp, coming back here (Ulster) and rehabbing, finding out it was something I just need to maintain and operate differently. Now I’m working my way back up with the training load and I think that’s what you need. You need exposure to high loads in training and in games. I’m getting close to it now but I’m obviously very far off where I want to be.

“Even the difference between the game at the weekend, I felt like I had a bit more of a reaction, I could trust it.

“Whereas when I first came back and started training, I could feel myself clenching when I stepped to try and protect it and then my hip and ab would take the hit for it and it wasn’t going right.

“It’s just a natural reaction when you have surgery on that area and you want to protect it. Footwork and explosiveness was such a big part of my game last year and I’m building back up to that level again. It just takes training load and exposure to get back.”

There is no doubt that Hume rounding himself into form would be a timely boost for Ulster. As well as the Stuart McCloskey-Luke Marshall axis performed in midfield during the season’s first block, the former RBAI stand-out was the province’s best player last season and, on their better days, gave their attack a different dimension.

It was at this time last year, beginning with the trip to the RDS, that Hume’s game took a step forward, a string of impressive performances across the interpros and in Europe leading to two runs from the bench in the Six Nations.

With his season this time around feeling as if it is yet to truly begin, he is hoping tonight’s game can provide a similar launching pad.

“It is almost like a carbon copy of the layout from last year, I didn’t think I had a good start to the season last year, out of the five URC games I think I had one, maybe two, good games if even. Then I had that kind of break and then went into a good run, so fingers crossed hopefully it unfolds the same way this year.”

And should the game end with him scoring the all important try again, what can we expect by way of celebration this time?

“I genuinely only do celebrations now to annoy people. I know how much it triggers some people, it’s only a joke. Don’t take it seriously is my advice.”