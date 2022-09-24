Ulster centre Luke Marshall: There were times when I believed my career was over during four-year injury battle

Despite his youth James Hume is already one of Ulster's star players

Luke Marshall is back with a bang after scoring Ulster’s first try of the new URC season in their win against Connacht last time out

In scoring Ulster’s first try of the campaign last week, Luke Marshall benefited from one of the new URC season’s most audacious early pieces of skill.

Strolling over the line after Stuart McCloskey’s super offload, after all he’s been through in the past number of years, few would begrudge the 31-year-old being literally handed a score.

The man Dan McFarland last week called the “heartbeat” of his side first ruptured his ACL in the last game of the 2017/18 season, a Champions Cup Play-Off with the Ospreys in what was the final outing before the current Ulster coach took over the reins.

That would keep Marshall on the sidelines for almost a year and since returning against Leinster in the 2019 Champions Cup Quarter-Final, untimely injuries have never been far away.

The latest, though, was the most severe of a career that has seen him earn 11 Ireland caps.

Injuring the same knee as before in a November 2020 game against today’s opponents Scarlets, Marshall initially hoped to avoid surgery but would ultimately have to go under the knife and miss 18 months’ worth of action.

Before returning on Ulster’s trip to South Africa at the end of last term, he admits there were several times when he believed his playing career could be over.

“The first part of it was frustrating because I didn’t fully rupture the ACL, we tried rehabbing it from November to the end of that first season but to no avail.

“Initially I was thinking I’d be back in a couple of months because it was just a sprained ACL but it just dragged on and people were wondering when you were going to be back.

“We didn’t want to go down the surgery route but I just couldn’t get back to train. There wasn’t really an option at that stage, we saw a different surgeon in London and he said ‘let’s do it again’.

“That was probably the hardest bit. Once I got to the end of the season and talked to the surgeon, at least there was clarity.”

As if to indicate how long Marshall spent in the treatment room, at the time of the injury he had a newborn baby. In preparing for what was his first Ravenhill run-out since then, he took his toddler to the park.

He admits family life ultimately helped him park his professional woes.

“I’m lucky in that I’ve plenty going on outside rugby,” he said. “I’ve a young family. When I did my ACL the second time, I was coming home to a newborn baby. If I was frustrated in here, I’d go home and my wife would be like ‘here’s the baby, look after it’.

“There wasn’t any chance to get sympathy. That was lucky from that point of view.

“Before the surgery, there were plenty of times (when thoughts of retirement surfaced) because it was a tricky one, not fully ruptured but the same one I’d done before.

“Definitely there were times when I was frustrated and was thinking ‘I’m done here’.

“You have to accept those thoughts, you can’t ignore them. But you take a step back and realise that you’re lucky to be doing what you’re doing.

“If it’s going to end, it’s going to end.

“You just have to take a step back, give yourself a slap round the face and wise up. You get on with it.”

Another factor for Marshall to deal with is the rise of new competitors. When he had his first ACL issue, James Hume had yet to make his debut for the senior side. Now, the 24-year-old is an Irish international who was the province's best player last season.

While currently injured himself, a return is not far away, leaving Marshall seeking to make an impression in his absence.

“I suppose the other thing with being out for such an extended period, and before (the knee) it was five months with my hip, things move on and guys come through,” he adds.

“With me getting older, as I was rehabbing I was thinking this might be the end because of my age but you’re also thinking this might be the end because I’m going to slip down the pecking order, but it is about harnessing that.

“No-one expects things from you after being out for two years. Things have moved on and you are not the first-choice centre so I looked at it as no pressure to a degree and there definitely were frustrating times anyway.

“For me, last season the way James kicked on, when I came back fit it would have been stupid of me to be thinking I was going to be first-choice. He was probably the best centre in Ireland last year.

“That’s a good thing as well, that we want to push each other on. For me, back fit, I’m thinking if I can get a run of games I can hopefully give Dan some selection issues but worst case scenario, I don’t get picked but hopefully it pushes James on because he’s thinking ‘I need to get better because he’s getting better’.

“It won’t make it easier for me not getting picked but at least I’m still pushing things on.”