Ulster chief Jonny Petrie has 'no doubt' fan shutout is the right decision for Dragons and Glasgow clashes

No go: A few fans watch Ulster beat Benetton, but none will be allowed in for the next two games at least

Ulster have confirmed that Sunday's Guinness PRO14 game with Dragons will be played behind closed doors, as will the visit of Glasgow Warriors at the beginning of next month.

The province kicked off their PRO14 campaign with a victory over Benetton in front of a crowd of 600 fans earlier this month but Covid-19 restrictions have tightened in the weeks since.

And while local fans were still in attendance when the Irish League resumed last weekend, Ulster have said their decision comes on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor of Northern Ireland.

This comes after all levels of the game below elite level were put back on hold last week.

"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU recognise that regulations in Northern Ireland currently permit non-contact outdoor sporting activity for up to 15 people from different households, but have decided to respect the medical advice and suspend all activity with immediate effect, in the spirit of doing the right thing for the sport and the community - helping to keep players, coaches, referees and volunteers safe," read a statement yesterday.

"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU continue to be in proactive dialogue with government to secure the necessary hardship funding for the sport at all levels."

While 600 fans paying £20 per ticket, set against the cost of stewarding and other associated outgoings, is a relative drop in the ocean compared to the financial losses brought about by the pandemic, it had been hoped that these modest numbers would lead to the return of crowds in larger numbers to provide a desperately needed boost to the coffers.

Despite the latest blow, the organisation's CEO Jonny Petrie said there was "no doubt this is the right call for the club and the sport under the circumstances".

Now in front of swathes of empty seats, Sunday's game will see Ulster looking to continue their winning start to the campaign.

One of four sides boasting a two from two record in the PRO14, Dan McFarland's men will be without Jacob Stockdale, Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey thanks to Ireland commitments, while skipper Iain Henderson would have joined them if not for suspension. It is the visitors, though, who will be harder hit by international call-ups.

With Wales taking on France in Paris on Saturday, Dean Ryan will be without five of their key men as they visit Belfast.

Former Saracens centre Nick Tompkins, loose forwards Aaron Wainwright and Ross Moriarty, prop Leon Brown and hooker Elliot Dee will all be required by Wayne Pivac and the national side.

There was one piece of good news for the region yesterday, though, with confirmation that Jonah Holmes will be released back to feature at Kingspan Stadium.

The recent signing from Leicester Tigers has started the last three games for Dragons.

"It's great news," said Ryan. "Jonah has not played a huge amount of rugby over the last six months and we want to keep him playing so that he can get more games in a Welsh shirt.

"Jonah has looked pretty sharp but we probably haven't got him on the ball as much as we would have liked.

"We are potentially looking at him at 15 and that's another string to his bow because he runs great lines.

"We have just got to find more opportunities to get him on the ball because he has been very effective when we have been able to achieve that."

Holmes' switch to full-back means Ulster are unlikely to have to deal with Jordan Williams, a scorer of two tries in the win over Zebre last time out.

"Jordan had a significant injury and I am just concerned about being overly reliant on him in those first early steps back," added Ryan. "He was outstanding against Zebre, some of his impacts were huge, but we have just got to be careful. We are all desperate for him to play but we are setting ourselves up to fail if we think he is going to be okay after such a long injury."