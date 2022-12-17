Ulster chiefs wanted Sunday at Ravenhill for La Rochelle but were forced to move ‘behind closed doors’ in Dublin

Ulster wanted to move today’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle to Sunday in the hopes it could then still be held at Ravenhill.

With the cold snap set to ease through the weekend, the organisation were confident the frozen playing surface would thaw if given an extra day.

Instead, tournament organisers took the decision last night to move the game to Dublin with an announcement on whether the venue will be the RDS or the Aviva due this morning.

Crucially, the game will be played behind closed doors with the shutting out of fans potentially costing the organisation well over £500,000 before any extra cost of the new venue. Refund options for ticket holders will be confirmed next week.

It had already been an eventful week at Ravenhill. In the aftermath of their 39-0 defeat to Sale last week, some fans took to social media to question the position of head coach Dan McFarland but skipper Iain Henderson laughed off the notion.

“It’s one of those, all it takes is for someone to shout as loud as they can from the top of their cliff, which happens to be from their phone in their bedroom,” he said.

“If you read through players’ comments (on social media), they’re told they should leave, they should retire, all the time.

“By this stage, 90 per cent of the players in our squad are used to comments like that and I’m sure that Dan being the man he is will know that too.

“If we were to get bogged down by that, I don’t think we would be where we are now.”