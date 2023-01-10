Ulster coach Dan McFarland has ‘no worries’ that he will turn things around

United Rugby Championship

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says he has "no worries" his team will turn things around despite last weekend's reverse to Benetton meaning they have lost five of the last six.

Ahead of this weekend's trip to the Stade Marcel Deflandre to take on European champions La Rochelle, the northern province's recent poor stretch has left them up against it in the Champions Cup and down to fourth in the URC table.

Their worst run of results since the 2016/17 season has naturally ramped up the pressure in a way not seen since McFarland arrived four and a half years ago but the head coach insists he has to maintain a more balanced view for his squad.

"It’s probably key that we understand the issue for us," he said. "We focus on the small things. The individual and team details where we can get better and improve in what we are doing.

"Results show we are a whisker away from winning our last three games and although we are not playing as well as we can do, we are not looking at it with gnashing of teeth.

"My job is to make sure we keep the reality in that and say that at some point we will turn the corner and start winning games. I have no worries about that.

"The issue is when there is a little bit of momentum in that and people stop understanding the reality of the situation.

"For me, it’s still a pleasure to come in on a Monday because I enjoy the attitude of the players."

With that in mind McFarland believes the key to improving results will be to stick to what has worked over the course of his time at the helm.

"In essence, what we do, we are good at it," he said. "We know that it wins games. There are elements of that that are not quite right and we are addressing those. There is context within that in the opposition we have played and things we have faced over the last while.

"Then you have momentum, having lost a game and then another, you can’t help but have that pressure lead to self-doubt.

"But we can’t stop thinking that in essence we are a good team because of the last four years and how at the end of last year we lost out on a home final in the 85th minute against the Stormers.

"We are not far off that."

With two points from two games in the Champions Cup so far, Ulster need results from this double header against La Rochelle and Sale to make the knock-outs of Europe's top competition for what would be a fourth season in five.

But they will be without Robert Baloucoune, Sean Reffell and Matty Rea for Saturday's game against Ronan O'Gara's men with that trio joining an absentee list that already included the likes of Marty Moore, Tom O'Toole and Will Addison.