Ulster coach Dan McFarland 'hasn't read' speculation linking Marcell Coetzee with move to Blue Bulls

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says he is unaware of the speculation in South Africa regarding a move from the Blue Bulls for his star player Marcell Coetzee but has reminded that the player is in contract at Kingspan Stadium.

The 30-times capped Springbok has been in stellar form throughout this season's PRO14 and indeed since putting the string of knee injuries that spoiled his first two seasons in Belfast behind him.

Despite a deal that runs until 2022, such displays have naturally caught the attention of those back in his homeland with Bulls head coach Jake White last week saying that Coetzee's was a name that has come up in internal conversations regarding how to make the Pretoria-based franchise the Barcelona or Juventus of rugby ahead of their mooted move to the PRO14.

“As often as I can," said the 2007 World Cup winner when asked if he was in contact with the Ulster number eight.

"I just ask him what it’s like to play in Europe and what it’s like at Ulster. Guys have got contracts, and we are busy trying to build a team – and we are in a very fortunate position where our shareholders are visionary and want to do well, so of course we are talking to anyone who we think comes out of contract at a certain time.

“Remember, legally you are not allowed to start interacting with players when they’ve got contracts. We’re not maybe talking to him, but talking about him to our board members and CEO, Edgar (Rathbone). Long-term, we want to create a good or special team, like Liverpool, and Man United, and Barcelona and Juventus, in Pretoria."

After watching his side win their eighth game in a row to start the season, McFarland said he was unaware of the quotes from White.

"I haven't read anything about that," he said. "Marcel is an Ulster player who is contracted to Ulster but I can't comment on that any more."