Ulster coach Dan McFarland praises Jacob Stockdale’s try-scoring return

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was delighted to see the try-scoring comeback made by Jacob Stockdale as the star wing crossed the whitewash late on in Friday night's friendly win over Exeter.

With the home side running out 31-12 winners at Ravenhill, their last try of the evening was no doubt the most long-awaited with Stockdale having made his return to action after almost a full 12 months on the sidelines.

Coming on as a half-time replacement, Stockdale crossed in the 79th minute to follow in the footsteps of Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, John Andrew and Luke Marshall.

"He took a couple of nice high balls there, he'll be disappointed with the one he missed, but he took a couple well and got a few runs off the back of those and was breaking tackles," said McFarland. "We know what Jacob can do and it was really pleasing to see."

A player with 19 international tries to his name including an unforgettable run through the 2018 Grand Slam has endured a few injury-riddled seasons with McFarland believing regular game time with his province in the early stages of the URC will do him the world of good.

"Hopefully he gets a run of games in the white jersey and is able to push on," he added.

"I think he needs to be out there playing competitive rugby against good teams.

"That'll get him into a bit of a rhythm. He's got into a bit of a rhythm with us in training and the way that we train over the summer and hopefully he pushes on over the next couple of weeks."

If it was the long-awaited Stockdale sighting that grabbed the headlines, others impressed on the night in a performance that in the first-half at least felt more fluid than usual for this time of year.

In contrast to their opposition, more stuck than didn't for Ulster over those first 40 minutes with McFarland reserving praise for new half-back duo Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery.

"We scored some nice tries," said the coach about to enter his fifth year at the helm. "I thought we put together a couple of nice passages with some short passes in attack which was nice.

"When we stuck our nose through with a bit of intent at the line with the ball carrier we created opportunities.

"A couple of things didn't go to hand but there was some really good stuff around that.

"I thought Jake Flannery and Michael McDonald in the first-half were excellent, I thought they were the best half-back pairing on the pitch.

"That was really, really pleasing. And obviously the result is nice."

If there was one concern for McFarland it was the sight of Aaron Sexton, Greg Jones and Marcus Rea all departing for HIAs.

The province conclude their pre-season preparations with one final friendly away to Glasgow next weekend.