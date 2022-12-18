Ulster coach Dan McFarland questions how La Rochelle ‘delegates’ were allowed into controversial behind closed doors encounter

Rugby

The angry fallout between Ulster Rugby and European Professional Club Rugby continued after Saturday’s relocated Champions Cup clash against La Rochelle with confusion over how more than 150 travelling supporters gained access to a behind-closed doors game.

The decision on Friday evening to force the contest out of Ravenhill and down to Dublin due to a frozen pitch was already a controversial one, with Ulster maintaining that the surface at their home ground would have been playable come Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off. That faith appeared justified after an overnight thaw.

Without the necessary safety inspections having been carried out on the Aviva Stadium, Ulster’s ticket holders were not permitted access, a decision that accounts for the majority of the £700,000 the organisation are set to lose over the fixture. Yet the presence of a small but vocal travelling contingent could be heard throughout the game won 36-29 by the French side.

Ulster were told before the game that they could be subject to legal action should the group not be permitted entry.

“Genuinely, I have no idea,” said Ulster’s head coach Dan McFarland afterwards.

“All I heard was that there was going to be La Rochelle delegates that had been allowed to attend the game.

“I have never seen five-year old delegates before but, you know, there were plenty of under-10 delegates there. Power to them if they (La Rochelle) were making their délégués 10 years old.”

The EPCR, who maintain that Ulster’s preferred option of moving the game to Sunday was never on the table, could yet punish the province for their failure to have their named secondary ground available. As reported midweek by the Belfast Telegraph, Leinster’s RDS was Ulster’s given contingency plan but it became clear on Friday night that wasn’t an option.

Ulster and their CEO Jonny Petrie will now be expected to face the media this week to answer questions on when preparations on the Ravenhill playing surface began and why ways to get their own supporters into the ground were not made when it became clear early last week that moving the game was a real possibility.