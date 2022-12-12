Ulster coach Dan McFarland remains defiant despite Sale tearing his side apart in opening Champions Cup clash

Champions Cup

Ulster were left to wonder what went so badly wrong during their heavy defeat in the Champions Cup to Sale yesterday

After watching his side be torn to shreds by a rampant Sale Sharks in Manchester yesterday afternoon, Ulster boss Dan McFarland says both he and his players have to focus on their jobs amid the inevitable criticism.

This 39-0 defeat at the AJ Bell, coupled with a second-half capitulation against 14-men Leinster eight days prior, means that the northern province have been outscored 67-7 in their last game-and-a-half of rugby.

With two of their three remaining Champions Cup pool games against reigning champions La Rochelle, Ulster’s longest-serving head coach of the pro era is facing an uphill battle if he is to guide the side back to the knock-out stages of Europe’s top competition for a fourth time in his five seasons at the helm.

“There is always going to be criticism,” he said. “I have got a job to focus on just as the guys have got a job to focus on. In terms of credit in the bank, this is a side that has done a lot over a chunk of time. 120 minutes of rugby not playing great, we’ll be looking at that as much as anybody else and just refocusing on what we are good at.

“(But) It doesn’t turn you into a bad team, 120 minutes of rugby.”

After two harrowing results back-to-back, McFarland admitted confidence was low.

“Most of our energy going into next week will be focusing on what we have got to do against La Rochelle,” he added. “We are not going to fall into a swamp of self-pity. There is not enough time in a six-day turnaround when you are playing the European champions.

“We are probably lacking a bit of confidence at the moment, we saw that towards the end of the Leinster game and we definitely saw a bit of that (yesterday). Confidence is a funny thing.

“It can only take a small thing to re-spark it or it can get knocked by a couple of things that don’t go your way.

“We have certainly got to find our mojo and get back to doing the things that we are good at which we didn’t see (here).”

When asked if this was his most difficult day as Ulster coach, McFarland replied: “There are a lot of difficult ones, it is one of the least enjoyable ones.”

Ulster boss Dan McFarland admitted his team were fully outclassed

He would not, however, use the travel disruption that saw the side still in Belfast six hours before kick-off as an excuse.

“It’s not ideal but we have done those things before, not at Champions Cup level, it’s not ideal preparation but you get on with it.

“It doesn’t explain that they were 30-odd points better than us.

“I think physically we struggled against them all over the park. I don’t think there were any areas of the game where we got a handle on them for any length of time.

“I thought they were excellent not only in the physicality but in the execution of their play which I thought was really good.

“They put us under a lot of pressure in defence, our defence wasn’t able to get the kind of double tackles that you need to get on them to slow their ball down and as a consequence we ended up giving a lot of penalties away.

“The penalty count ended up 16-5 or something like that, obviously the amount of territory you give away there with a team their size, they are always going to punish you and they surely did.”

Meanwhile, Saracens boss Mark McCall was a relieved man after seeing his side given a huge fright by “fantastic” Edinburgh before claiming a 30-26 bonus-point win in their Heineken Champions Cup opener.

The former Ulster star said: “We lacked quite a lot today, rhythm and intensity.

“They were fantastic as they stopped our ball-carries with two-man tackles and I’m very grateful to win the game.

“The competition is uncompromising, today was a reminder of how tough it is and thankfully we got over the line as it’s never good to lose the first game at home.”