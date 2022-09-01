Ulster coach Dan McFarland to start five new arrivals in Exeter Chiefs friendly

Rugby

Ulster fans will get a first glimpse of the province’s new faces in the side’s first pre-season friendly of the campaign tomorrow night.

With Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in town for Friday's game, a quintet of summer arrivals will be in the action from the off.

Given that plenty of experience will be introduced from the bench – including the long-awaited return to action of Jacob Stockdale after almost a year out from injury – there is a fresh look to the run-on side.

Aussie recruit Michael McDonald and former Munster fly-half Jake Flannery team up at half-back, while Shea O’Brien starts at full-back having been awarded a development deal off the back of impressive performances for City of Armagh.

Aaron Sexton and Rob Lyttle are on the wings with an established centre pairing of Angus Curtis and Ian Madigan comprising the midfield.

There are three new recruits in the pack where former All Black Jeff Toomaga-Allen gets the start at tight-head with Callum Reid on the other side of the scrum and fit-again Marty Moore included on the bench,

Last year’s loanee Declan Moore is at hooker having made his switch permanent while back-row arrival from Saracens Sean Reffell starts at seven in a back-row that also includes stand-in skipper Jordi Murphy and Academy man Harry Sheridan.

Towering second row Frank Bradshaw Ryan, plucked from Nevers in the French second tier, partners Sam Carter in the engine room.

Also aiming for a debut will be school-leaver Rory Telfer with the Irish under-19 back-three player included on the bench.

Ulster side to face Exeter: Shea O’Brien; Aaron Sexton, Angus Curtis, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Jake Flannery, Michael McDonald; Callum Reid, Declan Moore, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Sam Carter; Harry Sheridan, Sean Reffell, Jordi Murphy (Capt).

Replacements: Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Alan O’Connor, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Conor McKee, Billy Burns, Jacob Stockdale, Luke Marshall, Craig Gilroy, Stewart Moore, Rory Telfer.