Ulster coach Dwayne Peel set for switch to Cardiff Blues

Ulster's Assistant Coach Dwayne Peel is set to return to his native Wales at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old will take up a role as Senior Assistant Coach at PRO14 side Cardiff Blues.

Peel joined Ulster in 2017 but the proud Welshman, capped 76 times by his country, says now is the right time to return home.

“This is my fourth season at Ulster, and it’s been an awesome experience for me,” said the former British & Irish Lions scrum-half. “It has been a great privilege to coach this Ulster team.

“It was always in my plans to go back and coach in Welsh rugby at some point in my career, and I feel this opportunity has come around at the right time for me and my family.

“We’ve still got six months to go until the end of the season however, and my full focus and commitment remains on being successful with Ulster.”

Peel's departure leaves Head Coach Dan McFarland with a gap to fill in his coaching ticket, alongside Forwards Coach Roddy Grant, Defence Coach Jared Payne and Skills Coach Dan Soper.

“Dwayne has been an excellent part of our coaching team and organisation for the past four years, and on a personal level has been a great support to me," said McFarland.

“As a proud Welshman, this is a great opportunity for him to return home and get back into the Wales coaching system. I, along with the wider Ulster organisation, thank Dwayne for his work and wish him all the very best for the future.”