Ulster confirm arrival of Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff on three-year contract following World Cup

As first reported by the Belfast Telegraph back in June, Ulster have confirmed the signing of Springboks loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff on a three-year deal following next year’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old will make the move to Ravenhill from current United Rugby Championship champions the DHL Stormers and has agreed terms on a long-term deal until the summer of 2026.

Kitshoff, a member of the famed South African ‘Bomb Squad’ that led them to World Cup glory in 2019, is a significant signing for the province and will bolster their pack considerably both in the URC and in the Heineken Champions Cup.

A destructive ball carrier but also solid at the set-piece, it seems likely the Cape Town native will command the lion’s share of game time in the No.1 jersey during his three years in Belfast and will be the cornerstone of their pack.

This will be the second time the 73-times capped Springbok will have played in Europe having spent two seasons with Bordeaux-Begles, and he already has experience of winning at Ravenhill having led the French side to a European win there in January 2017.

But Kitshoff, who will replace British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland at the end of his short-term deal in the Ulster squad, claims he is eager to have another crack in the southern hemisphere and be part of success in Belfast.

“It’s clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it’s one that I want to be a part of. With some big wins recently, it’s my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province,” said the South African.

“I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. It’s going to be a change, but I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey, it’s going to be a really special moment.”

The 6ft, 18st prop started his career with the Stormers in 2011 as a teenager, and he would establish himself as their starting loosehead during an incredible 2012 that saw him lead both the Western Province to Currie Cup success and the South African Under-20s to Junior World Championship glory.

However, his international prospects took a hit during the 2014 season, which was riddled by injury, and he instead opted to move to Bordeaux, a switch which saw him earn his spot back in the South African squad in 2016.

But since returning to the Stormers in 2017, Kitshoff has taken his game to another level and established himself as one of the best props in world rugby, and he was key to Rassie Erasmus’ plans which led the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019, coming off the bench in their Final win over England.

Last season he helped the Cape Town side to the URC title in their first season in the competition, starting against the Bulls in the Grand Final, and he will hope to bring that title-winning experience to Ulster from next season.

“We are excited that a player of Steven’s quality has chosen to be part of the journey we are on as a club,” added Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”