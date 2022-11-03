Ulster confirm extensions for Ireland duo as Rob Herring and Nick Timoney agree new two-year deals

Ulster have confirmed that Ireland internationals Rob Herring and Nick Timoney will remain with the province until at least July 2025 after signing new contracts.

The pair have agreed new two-year pacts at Ravenhill that will see them play their club rugby with Ulster beyond the World Cup, with both eyeing up spots in Andy Farrell’s squad for France.

Herring will take his association with the province up to 13 years after joining in 2012 and has now firmly established himself as not only the starting hooker with Ulster but as a key member of the Ireland squad, too.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Stellenbosch, South Africa, was part of the squad at the 2019 World Cup, scored the crucial try that secured Ireland’s first ever Test series win over the All Blacks in the summer and has been named on the bench for Saturday’s opening Autumn Series clash with the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium.

For Ulster, Herring has been a mainstay in the squad since his arrival, largely playing back-up to Rory Best prior to the club legend’s retirement in 2019 before making the No.2 jersey his own.

The 28-times capped hooker made his 200th Ulster appearance in October 2021 against Benetton and, having extended his contract for another two years, could yet eclipse Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave’s record of 229 appearances in a white jersey.

“I’m delighted to sign on again with Ulster, a province I’m really proud to represent,” explained Herring.

"From players to support staff, the club is full of great people whose standards and ambition to win are very high. That’s something I’m excited to continue to be a part of over the next couple seasons.”

Meanwhile, Timoney, who joined Ulster in 2017 after being part of the Leinster Academy, has similarly seen his role grow from being a squad member to an integral part of the Ulster line-up over the years.

The former Ireland Sevens international had to bide his time initially, making consistent appearances and leading the team in tackles made in the 2018-19 season, but really broke through in the 2020-21 campaign.

After taking over from the departing Marcell Coetzee at No.8, the 27-year-old flourished in the back row and was lauded for his performances, earning the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year gong at the end of season awards and a spot in the United Rugby Championship’s Dream Team after leading the League in tackles completed.

That preceded his first call-up to the Ireland squad in June 2021 and he scored a try on his senior debut against the USA, and he would also earn a call-up to the squad that toured New Zealand this summer as well.

“I'm delighted to be extending my time at Ulster. We've got an incredibly exciting group at the moment, and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve over the next couple of years,” said Timoney.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “Both Nick and Rob exemplify the pace and physicality that we want to see from our forwards. They are first-class operators on the pitch, and demonstrate that week in week out for the club, as well as in an international setting.

“I look forward to both playing a key role in driving forward our ambitions in the seasons ahead, with their influence on our club extending far beyond what happens for 80 minutes on the pitch.

"It’s going to be an exciting couple of seasons ahead for these two players, and us as a collective.”