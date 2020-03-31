Ulster confirm four new Academy contracts as Nathan Doak joined by Wallace team-mates

Four Ulster Academy contracts for next season have been confirmed.

Three of the players being brought into the system have come through Wallace High, the Lisburn-based school who reached the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup final this season only for the coronavirus crisis to cause the competition to go uncompleted.

Scrum-half Nathan Doak — son of former Ulster player and coach as well as Ireland cricketer Neil Doak — has already got a taste of the set-up when featuring for the ‘A’ side in the Celtic Cup last year.

He’ll be joined in Kieran Campbell’s panel by team-mates centre Ben Carson and back-rower Rueben Crothers, both of whom have already featured for Ireland Schools, the latter serving as Wallace’s captain for the past two seasons.

The final confirmed contract goes to Dalriada hooker James McCormick, who served as skipper for the Ulster Under-18s schools’ side last year.