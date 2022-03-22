Ulster confirm South Africa touring squad as centre Luke Marshall returns from long-term injury

Luke Marshall has travelled to South Africa as part of the 33-man Ulster squad. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ulster have confirmed the squad that has travelled to South Africa for their next two United Rugby Championship games against the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Bulls.

The most notable inclusion is centre Luke Marshall, who hasn’t played for the province since November 2020 due to a knee injury but is fit and has made the trip to the southern hemisphere.

The former Ireland international has had no luck with injuries but could make his return when the province kick off their South African trip on Saturday against the Stormers in Cape Town (1pm UK time).

Head coach Dan McFarland has also been able to name seven of the eight players called up to the Ireland squad for the Six Nations, with only winger Robert Baloucoune absent.

Captain Iain Henderson could be in line to make only his second appearance of the calendar year for Ulster since returning from injury and a short bout of Covid, with Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, James Hume and Mike Lowry also travelling.

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole is also named on the panel after his return from the hamstring injury he sustained against the Dragons four weeks ago, while Ethan McIlroy is back in following a brief spell out with an ankle problem.

Among the absentees is second row Sam Carter, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is therefore unable to travel.

Other notable absentees from the 33-man squad are loosehead prop Jack McGrath, hooker John Andrew, back row David McCann and centre Angus Curtis, all of whom have played significant roles this season.

After facing the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the squad will travel on to Pretoria where they will face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium the following Saturday (also 1pm) before returning to Belfast.

ULSTER TOURING SQUAD

Loosehead props: Eric O’Sullivan, Callum Reid, Andy Warwick

Hookers: Rob Herring, Bradley Roberts, Tom Stewart

Tighthead props: Gareth Milasinovich, Marty Moore, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Iain Henderson, Mick Kearney, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell

Back rows: Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen

Scrum halves: John Cooney, Nathan Doak, Dave Shanahan

Fly halves: Billy Burns, Ian Madigan

Centres: James Hume, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore

Back three: Craig Gilroy, Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Moxham