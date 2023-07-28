Ulster confirm work has begun on new 3G pitch at Ravenhill ahead of new season

Ulster Rugby have confirmed that work has begun laying their new 3G pitch at Ravenhill after they received full planning permission from Belfast City Council.

The club applied for permission to replace their grass surface with an artificial one at the end of last season and, having received final approval on Wednesday, have now broken ground in the process.

The process was delayed after their application was met with objections at previous Council meeting as residents raised concerns regarding HGV traffic resulting from the work while Friends of the Earth voiced warnings over the environmental impact.

Councilors subsequently requested a site visit and deferred the decision, but a secondary meeting approved the plans after Ulster produced evidence to alleviate the Council’s concerns.

The move to introduce a 3G pitch will bring to an end 99 years of a grass pitch being at Ravenhill in the biggest change to the province’s home ground since 2014’s major redevelopment.

With Ulster’s season not getting under way until October due to the Rugby World Cup, it should provide ample time for the pitch work to be completed before their first home fixture against the Vodacom Bulls on Sunday October 29.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in May, Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie outlined his reasons for the huge change.

While the moving of Ulster's Champions Cup game with La Rochelle to the Aviva Stadium due to a frozen pitch in Belfast last December was a factor, the organisation had already been exploring their options in the face of a deteriorating surface that was suffering from use not just by the senior side but at all levels of the game.

“We’ve been looking at investment in the pitch for well over a year now,” he explained.

“We want to have a consistent high performance surface during the course of the season. With weather and overuse that becomes difficult to do with the pitch as it currently stands and doesn’t allow the team to play the type of rugby that we generally want to play.

“From a governing body perspective where we have a responsibility and desire to host all our domestic finals here, schools and clubs matches during the course of the year and what we’ve seen partly in trying to protect the pitch for the men’s senior team is that we’ve had to shift some of those.

“We’ve been looking at this for well over a year, at what type of investment to make, and looking at the usage profile that we need. Yes you could do a grass surface, yes you could do a hybrid surface, but you’d still be constrained in how much you can use that. Really the only solution that worked on all fronts was to go down the route of artificial.

“There’s been a huge amount of consultation over a long period of time with players, staff, medical research, and we feel comfortable with where we’re landing on it."