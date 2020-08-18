Ulster dealt double injury blow as two key men ruled out of PRO14 conclusion

Ulster's plans for the PRO14 season's resumption this weekend have been dealt another serious blow with news of double injury disappointment for two key men.

The province already knew that captain Iain Henderson and Irish international full-back Will Addison would be absent for the restart of the campaign against Connacht on Sunday (4.30pm kick-off) and today confirmed that both Robert Baloucoune and Sean Reidy have also been ruled out.

Having not taken the field for six months, Dan McFarland's men will be now missing four presumed starters as they belatedly get back in action against the backdrop of a near empty Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Baloucoune, the winger who scored six tries in seven starts prior to the shut-down and had earned himself a spot training with Ireland, has torn a hamstring and will require surgery that will keep him out of action for several months.

With Addison out, Ulster figure to be without two-thirds of their usual back-three, although the likes of Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes and Louis Ludik are all highly experienced options.

The news on Reidy is less severe but the reliable flanker will still miss four to six weeks with a calf complaint which figures to pitch him into a race against time to be fit for the scheduled Champions Cup quarter-final clash away to Toulouse on September 20.

After taking on Connacht in Dublin, Ulster meet Leinster six days later in the same venue, currently sitting nine points ahead of Glasgow Warriors in Conference A's final play-off spot with just ten points left to play for.