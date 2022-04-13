Ulster defence coach Jared Payne confirmed to be joining Clermont in same role at end of season

Jared Payne will leave his role as Ulster defence coach at the end of the season

Ulster defence coach Jared Payne has been confirmed to be joining French club ASM Clermont Auvergne next season in the same role.

It was announced in January that the 36-year-old would be leaving the province at the end of the season after an 11-year association with the club, with Clermont his early rumoured destination.

Now that has come to pass, with the Auvergne outfit announcing the former Ireland international and British and Irish Lion will take up a place on Jono Gibbes’ coaching staff from July.

A 20-time capped international centre/full-back, Payne has proven himself to be a defensive guru having coached Ulster to the second least points conceded in the United Rugby Championship this season, averaging just 16.13 points against per game.

Before he moved into the backroom staff, the New Zealand native played for the province for seven seasons, making 78 appearances and scoring 21 tries, earning recognition with Ireland the Lions.

However, injuries took their toll and forced him into coaching earlier than expected, where he has thrived.

Now he will head to the Stade Marcel-Michelin on a two-year deal to work with another former Ulster coach in Gibbes in trying to help Les Jaunards return to the summit of French rugby.

“It is a great pleasure to sign Jared,” said Gibbes. “Jared is an extremely precise, diligent and rigorous trainer. He is a man who articulates his ideas and will be able to make us evolve positively both strategically and technically in the field of defence, which is highly strategic in modern rugby.”

Current Clermont defence coach Benson Stanley will see his role rewritten into more of a technical coach and more focused on the French side’s espoirs (Academy) to accommodate Payne’s arrival.

Ulster have already sorted out Payne’s replacement, with former defence coach Jonny Bell returning to the same role from next season after leaving Worcester Warriors.