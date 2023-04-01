Ulster did not reach ‘really, really high level’ needed to beat Leinster, admits Dan McFarland

David McCann of Ulster offloads the ball from a scrum in their Heineken Champions Cup loss to Leinster — © Getty Images

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland admitted his side didn't execute to the "really, really high level" required to knock a side like Leinster from the Heineken Champions Cup.

In a sold-out Aviva Stadium, the competition favourites won by a score of 30-15, essentially keeping their visitors at arm's length for the majority of the game.

Having trailed by eight at half-time, the northern province would get no closer than that thereafter, leading only when knocking over the game's first points from a penalty after ten minutes.

Against a side as canny and experienced in such games as Leinster, Ulster just couldn't capitalise in the pivotal moments that could have shifted the momentum.

"Yeah. They're a good team, aren't they?" said McFarland afterwards. "I was really proud of the way our guys fronted up physically. I thought the preparation from the support staff and the players during the week in the lead-up to this game was excellent.

"But, on the day, you've got to be able to execute to a really, really high level and be really precise when you're playing a team like Leinster because there was barely a gimme today.

"There was barely an occasion where they would make an error and give us some sort of access. Everything that was won was fought for.

"On the reverse side, we probably lacked a bit of discipline that gave access and they were ruthless there, particularly off the back of our scores which didn't really allow us to gain any momentum in the game. So that was probably the story of it."

If there has been any blueprint to beat Leinster, admittedly one dating all the way back to last spring, it centres on the power utilised by La Rochelle and the Vodacom Bulls in the knockout rounds last season.

While Ulster tried to take it to their hosts in that area, Leinster were far from found wanting.

"I don't know, what are the games they've lost over the last two calendar years?" added McFarland. "They've lost to us twice, lost to La Rochelle twice lost to the Bulls in the Semi-Final.

"Those were the five games that they've played their big teams, the other two losses were in South Africa and one against Cardiff and they didn't play their frontline players in those games.

"La Rochelle definitely play a power game, we have an aspect to our game that would include a bit of power, and the Bulls definitely play a power game, but it wasn't good enough for us. They're smart, aren't they?

"How many lineout opportunities did we get in that game? I mean to really go after them. I think we had one in the first half and we had a malfunction. We had two in the second half, won a penalty and scored a try. We needed more.

"But if they pressurise you and you also add on to that penalties you could have avoided, we're not going to get those opportunities. That was really the story of it. We gave everything we had but just not quite good enough."

Tom Stewart dislocated a finger in the game while Billy Burns departed for an HIA. Ulster will now be down next week before returning against the Dragons in the URC on Friday week.